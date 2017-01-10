2016 was a dumpster-fire of a year, so let’s not dwell upon it too much. Instead, what are my hopes for 2017 for the development and improvement of my cause?

Well, Trump and the Republicans are in power, so not much.

Secularism is the political belief that religion and government should be separate to prevent political corruption in religion and religious bigotry in politics. Religious beliefs are personal and the government should not dictate to its citizens which religions are approved.

We’ve already seen this under attack. Trump campaigned on creating a list of American Muslims and monitoring them for radicalization. Some American Muslims sympathize with terrorists, but that doesn’t mean every single one is a suspect. White men, like Dylann Roof, commit the majority of mass shootings; should all white men be on a government watchlist, too? If you support a Muslim list, but not a white/Christian-male list, why not? The only differences are religion and skin color.

We will also see a rise in so-called “religious liberty” bills. These appeared after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage, allegedly to defend religious beliefs, but they were designed to allow businesses to refuse services to LGBT people. When Vice-President Elect Mike Pence was governor of Indiana in 2015, he signed one of the most expansive bills of this kind. Mississippi passed a similar law in 2016, which was more explicit in its intentions of discrimination. Expect to see more of these in conservative states.

But I’m not just a secularist — I’m an ethical humanist. We don’t look for morals from divine command. It’s about recognizing each other as individuals with needs and desires. It’s not an ethical free-for-all — we are constrained by respecting each other’s autonomy.

The GOP is already violating those principles. Obamacare isn’t perfect, but it has helped millions of Americans. Repealing it is a direct attack on the sick and the poor: two groups Jesus told his followers to take care of. You would think a political party obsessed with Christianity would follow its founder’s teachings, but its leaders seem obsessed with worldly power instead.

This is why secularism matters. If the GOP kept church and state separate, they wouldn’t have gone astray from their own god’s teachings.

But let’s be clear — it isn’t “religion” that‘s responsible for Trump and the GOP, nor do the Democrats have a “religion problem.” Clinton won the majority of votes of Hispanic Catholics, Jews, black Protestants and non-Christians. Trump won among of white Catholics, white Protestant (especially evangelicals) and Mormons. Race, as much as religion, decided people’s tribal identities.

So what can be done to help secular humanism? Voting’s over, so this is the government we’re stuck with. Since Trump will pick a Supreme Court justice (stealing what was rightfully President Obama’s choice), these values are at risk for a generation of longer.

The biggest help will be voting against them during the midterm elections of 2018. Until then, your best chances are to donate. Find organizations that are either under attack or help those being attacked. Consider the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood or the Freedom from Religion Foundation.

Local organizations need time and money, too. Find a food kitchen for the homeless or a women’s shelter and volunteer. The GOP is not favorable towards causes that help either of those groups, so they will need all the extra help they can get.

Realizing our humanist values are threatened is only the first step. Posting about it online isn’t enough. Work to make the country a better place. It’s the only world and life we have — make the most of it.