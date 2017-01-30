Jan. 24

A resident assistant reported the discovery of a dead duck at the entrance of the Rose Garden dorms on campus around 12:05 a.m. Officers arrived at the location and requested assistance.

A student received an email alert that was determined to be a monetary scam. The email requested for the student deposit a false check to obtain a bank account number. The student did not follow through with the email.

Jennifer Olivier, 18, of Metairie, was arrested and released on a misdemeanor summons when officers observed marijuana odors coming from a vehicle during a foot patrol in Olivier Parking Tower. Officers also discovered 3.5 grams of marijuana, a metal grinder, black plastic tube, a plastic bag and one cigarillo containing tobacco.

Jan. 25

The alarm inside of the Ragin’ Cajun store on St. Mary Boulevard was triggered at 3:49 a.m. when Sean Michael Richard, 28, of Lafayette, broke in. Items stolen by Richard include Orbit chewing gum, Hot Fries, Peanut M&M’s, Jack Link’s beef jerky, Ragin’ Cajun apparel and Sour Punch Straws.

A student reported sustaining a hand injury while skateboarding near Fletcher Hall due to broken tree branches around 10 a.m. Facility maintenance was notified following the report.

Officers were dispatched to Legacy Park around 7:30 p.m. in response to a reported sound of gunshots coming from Girard Park. Investigation of the area and speaking to individuals in the park yielded no evidence to the claim.

Jan. 26

An investigation was conducted around 1 p.m. regarding the report of a stolen canister of sugar at 200 E. Devalcourt St.

Jan. 27

A brown leather Fossil wallet was reported lost. The wallet was said to contain a driver’s license, insurance card and $120 in cash.

Jan. 28

Officers received a report of a stolen MacBook Pro and a pair of grey welder gloves from Burke-Hawthorne Hall around 10:25 a.m.