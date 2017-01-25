On Jan. 6, the season of Carnival spurred back to life for another enthralling year of Mardi Gras decorations, King Cakes and balls starting to spring up. But who exactly participates in the balls, and what is the history of this famous Louisiana holiday?

The framework behind the magic of Mardi Gras dates back to the 1800s in New Orleans with the formation of the oldest krewe, an organization that stages a parade or ball for a carnival celebration in regards to Mardi Gras, in Louisiana, the Krewe of Rex. Krewes exist to uphold the traditions of Mardi Gras by hosting a ball that debuts their king, queen and royal court, participating in parades throughout the city to celebrate Fat Tuesday; and have their krewe be representative of some purpose.

How does politics play out in the game of krewes? A simple Google search will tell you politics is the activities associated with the governance of an organization, especially the debate or conflict among individuals or parties having or hoping to achieve power. The highest honor in a krewe is to be selected as king or queen.

If you’re reading up on krewes for the first time and find the description sounds like some of our campus organizations, you’re right. In a way, krewes are very similar to student organizations. Membership to these krewes include fees, monthly meetings (that are year-round) and committees for planning events (all year — not just for Mardi Gras). Some krewes have informal officers to manage the organization, and there is a selection process for the krewe’s royalty. Like with any selection process, politics play a huge and important role.

To achieve the top titles, members must follow the procedures and traditions set forth by the foundations of the krewe. This is tricky and requires diligence and a sense of understanding how to prove your worth to other members. Whether that’s being a prominent figure in your local community or planting the seed of your reign within the members of your krewe, the game of politics is in any organization, especially krewes of Mardi Gras.

In larger krewes, the king is usually a male figure who is very prominent in the community, whether that means rich, a political figure or some other form of fame. Queens in these type of krewes are typically young debutantes. So, in krewes such as Gabriel and Apollo, you can expect the king to be a prominent figure in the Lafayette community.

This system doesn’t appear to be very democratic, as it separates one person as being “better” than everyone else in the krewe. It appears to resemble more of a kingship, where the king was selected by divine right not by majority opinion. This process makes sense in some respects because the King of Gabriel must appear at numerous functions around Lafayette and should be well-known by the community. There is the King’s luncheon at the Heymann Center and the Ball at the Convention center.

Smaller krewes are not necessarily constrained to these social expectations and can select their royalty at their own discretion. This means that the royalty can be selected by vote or individual krewe members can have a turn at being king or queen. Sometimes the krewes will focus on individuals who do a lot for the organization. This method seems to be more fair than the selection of person who is a prominent figure because this method celebrates those who contribute most to the krewe. Krewes of this size typically don’t receive as much attention as the larger krewes, so it is acceptable to not have a royal court that is distinguished within the community.

So, enjoy your festivities this Carnival season, and when you see the royalty of the various krewes, know just how tricky it is to be in that position.

