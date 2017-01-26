The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has released another promotional product with its new Ragin’ Cajuns French Roast Coffee.

Courtney Jeffries, assistant director of creative services at UL Lafayette, designed the packaging for the Ragin’ Cajun French Roast. She used coffee instead of paint to create the packaging’s distinct color and displayed an old-fashioned French coffee pot along with a couple of white cups.

“I wanted to showcase us as being keepers of the culture,” she said.

The coffee, created through partnership between Mello Joy and UL Lafayette, is a blend of Central and South American beans.

The dark roast, chosen for its popularity in southern Louisiana, will take a permanent spot on shelves with its fellow UL Lafayette beverages, such as the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Genuine Louisiana Ale and Lager and other products such as the Ragin’ Red seasoning blend.

Unlike the Ragin’ Cajun Strong Championship Coffee created in 2014, the French roast will be available year-round in Rouse’s stores in Lafayette, Youngsville and Morgan City. Saloom said a portion of all profits from sales will go directly back to the university.

Leslie Saloom, assistant director of trademark licensing at UL Lafayette, said the university chose to stay close to home with this project, working with local companies and local ingredients.