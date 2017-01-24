Following Donald Trump’s inauguration, millions have taken to the streets in protest, and many of those protesters have utilized violence in their protesting.

There’s been heavy sentiments of reaction to these protests, and many deem them illegitimate due to their violent means. The question is — what works? Does a peaceful, police-escorted march get the job done, or does a breaking down of societal regulation push us forward? Ultimately, a protest’s goal is to, at the least, create awareness; at the most, protests should manifest the desired change of the protesters. Luckily for us, there’s a vast history of protest to learn from. The first question we must ask is this: What drives history?

Change isn’t bred in suitable conditions. We need only turn to biology for evidence. A bird with a beak long enough to reach its food need not evolve. The same can be said for history. Tools aren’t developed if hands can do work. Agriculture isn’t created out of sustainable sources of food. To take this a step further, revolution isn’t waged in an adequate society. The point being, contradiction, that is to say antagonism between conflicting forces, drives history. In the case of society, “oppression breeds resistance.” Without it, struggle would have no basis.

Some examples of societal contradictions are warring nations over land, slaves and free men, etc. Contradictions such as these meant the replacing of one power with another, and being that this replacement arises out of contradiction, the relationship is inherently antagonistic, or one of force. However, the manifestation of this force doesn’t necessarily entail violence. The point is that progress requires a fundamental change in the character of a thing, whether it be a bird or a country.

Going back to society, how does this antagonism manifest itself? Protest.

Whether it be a strike, a slave revolt or a sit-in, protest has historically been the action taken by those who suffer. Being that contradictions have taken place in every society thus far, antagonisms will inherently arise, varying with the strength of the contradiction.

For example, Haiti (then called St. Domingue) was originally a French-controlled colony, in which a vast amount of slaves were kept to extract resources supplied directly to France. Here, we see both the contradiction between master and slave and the hegemony over one country’s resources by another. Coupled with a newfound ideology of liberty and equality expressed in both the French and American revolutions, St. Domingue was ripe for a revolt, which it successfully carried out from 1791-1804, establishing the world’s first (former) slave-controlled country.

Also, protests from labor unions have won shorter work days and higher wages, protests from women have granted suffrage and other women’s rights and protests from people of color paved the way for civil rights. What do all these examples have in common? Violent opposition from the governing body, and from continued struggle, the achievement of concessions.

Those in power have, historically, violently rejected progress. After the American Revolution, many soldiers weren’t paid. George Washington personally confronted mobs of poor veterans, having his men kill its leaders. The Great Upheaval of 1877 (a railroad strike) occurred when pay cuts became commonplace while the wealthy increased profit for themselves. The result was the eruption of violence by protesters across the country fed up with the lack of means to subsist themselves. The response? The U.S. military was ordered by President Hayes to stop the protests, killing more than 100 U.S. citizens. The strikers, at first, peacefully prevented trains from leaving the station; then, after the lack of concessions (and the failure of police attempting to end the peaceful protest of suppressed workers), they destroyed property. The result was the granting of many concessions out of fear of another uprising.

To side with property over human beings lays bare the disdain for change we’re inclined to have.

Concessions, historically, are made when the victims pose a threat to those victimizing them. Victory, however, is granted to those who remove those in power completely, such as the case of Haiti.

A common stance taken is that of neutrality. Is there a problem here? As Howard Zinn famously said, “You can’t be neutral on a moving train.” This is to say that in situations where one group is actively oppressing another, one cannot be truly neutral, for inaction simply leads to the reproduction of oppression. Witnessing a child drown within reach doesn’t make one neutral; it makes them guilty. Desmond Tutu sums it up well: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

Many cite Martin Luther King Jr. as an example of passivity triumphing over violent protest. However, King supported rioting, and incited violence and opposition comparable to that of the Black Lives Matter movement of today. Also, as King began discussing ending capitalism (the most fundamental characteristic of American society) and questioning the Vietnam War, he was assassinated by the U.S. government. Even in pacifism, King and his followers were confronted with mass violence. As King posed a threat to the status quo, he was killed.

To say the police, the military, etc. are allowed to use force to suppress the voices of victims of a given society’s internal faults while the victims themselves cannot is to ultimately side with the most unjust elements of the antagonism.

In the case of the inauguration, many have expressed concern over knocked over trash cans and broken windows, that is to say, property. However, at a time when every minority in the country is threatened by a president with the power and desire to harm them, one cannot be surprised at the reaction.

Between two equal conscious individuals, courtesy is typically adhered to. However, a protest is not a transaction between two individuals, but between a suppressed group and a suppressing body or institution — to conflate the two leads to distaste for any kind of effective protest. If one treats asking politely or doing nothing as the only palatable solution such as between neutral individuals, nothing will change.

Protests are meant to be a disruption, a displacement of the status quo. This is because the demands themselves are outside of the status quo. To operate within the framework of the oppressor is to reproduce the same results, for no major change bears no major threat.

To side with property over human beings lays bare the disdain for change we’re inclined to have. To cast off violent protest as illegitimate is to ignore the most potent road to change; it is to say that the only “(The) People” whose voices matter are those who allow things to remain as they are through insufficient means.

Struggle is a necessity; it always has been, and it always will be.