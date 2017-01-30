On Monday, Jan. 30, members of University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Student Government Association gathered to host their weekly meeting to discuss campus events and SGA organization sponsorships for the upcoming week.

SGA President Wil Perkins announced applications to fill vacancies for the College of Education (1), College of Engineering (1), Graduate School (1), College of Liberal Arts (1), and the College of Nursing’s (1) were due this past Friday. Emails concerning candidate interviews should be announced by the end of this week.

Perkins also stated that SGA presidents across the state of Louisiana have a meeting with Gov. John Bel Edwards to discuss higher education and plans to move forward. The discussion will be held Feb. 14 in Baton Rouge.

SGA Vice President Mary McMahon announced that SGA is teaming up with Student Leadership Council to host Ragin’ Leadership Academy. This leadership retreat allows students to engage in their leadership potential and gives them the opportunity to meet other leaders within the Acadiana community. The application deadline is Feb. 8. The retreat takes place on Feb. 10 in the Student Union.

“We are also collaborating with University Program Council for Welcome Back Weekend,” McMahon said. “If anyone would like to participate, please let us know.”

The meeting for Welcome Back Weekend will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m.

SGA Treasurer Thomas Schumacher stated UL Lafayette’s enrollment numbers would be calculated on Wednesday, Jan. 31. The budget is scheduled to be provided by next week.

SGA voted to discuss more than 10 appropriations at next week’s meeting as unfinished business.