This past Friday was the inauguration of Donald Trump as our 45th president. The weather was dreary, and the crowd was relatively sparse compared to the large celebrations of the past two ceremonies. Saturday was far livelier, though, with the Women’s March on Washington, a large protest rally that likely dwarfed the inauguration crowd, believing to have half a million protesters there.

The protests were not limited to the D.C., however. Major U.S. cities hosted marches, too, for people who could not travel to the capital, sometimes with hundreds of thousands at each city. Even around the world, cities like London, Paris, Sydney and Mexico City had their own demonstrations in solidarity. There were literally protests on every continent — a group of researchers in Antarctica made signs and shared them online.

As a humanist, I believe that we need to respect each other’s humanity and dignity, and we must be willing to fight against those who would take that humanity and dignity away. And although every person deserves humanity and dignity, certain group of people have been denied those rights again and again through history. Women have absolutely been marginalised, dehumanized and discriminated against all over the world throughout history.

What’s great about the current protests is that they are actions. It’s a signal to the incoming administration that we will not go quietly, and that we’re here to fight. Hopefully the momentum will carry over into political action, too, converting into votes and litigation to fight the impending wave of anti-women action. Protesting is a marathon, not a sprint. Saturday alone will not change anything, but seeing the positivity, the fierceness, the all ages of women and the sheer numbers means we have more than a fighting chance.

Even if (like me) you couldn’t travel to the protests to participate in person, you can still show that you support the cause. Start with something as simple as expressing support on Facebook or other social media, letting others know you care. Be willing to push back against people willing to take away your rights. Silence may seem more polite, but it will not win. Speak up now, while it’s early and easy, than later when rights have already been taken away and dissent is riskier.

You might have heard the phrase “women’s rights are human rights.” It comes from a speech given by an American at the 1995 United Nations Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing. Delegates from almost 200 countries heard this belief loudly proclaimed, including the Chinese delegates, whose home country was singled out in her speech. That phrase is now a rallying cry for feminists worldwide. That American speaker? Then-First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton.

What Clinton said then may have been politically incorrect (it did cause a small diplomatic scandal), but it was both true and necessary. While we’ve progressed in the 22 years since then, our new administrations shows that it isn’t over, and that millions of people are willing abuses against women. Sometimes it isn’t even a conscious overlooking but plain ignorance and disbelief, which is why speaking out is so important. Do not give people ignorance as an excuse.

We nearly had her as our first woman president. Instead, we have someone who boasts that he likes to “grab (women) by the p****.” This is why we must march.