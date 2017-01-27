The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team faced off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in hopes of rebounding after a tough Texas road trip, which featured two straight losses to UT Arlington and Texas State.

The Cajuns did just that with a 72-60 win over the Red Wolves. The Cajuns had lost four of the last five meetings against Arkansas State, but a complete team effort by the Cajuns allowed them to defeat A-State for the second time this season.

The game began scoreless after three minutes until the Red Wolves’ guard Brittany Fowler scored the first point with a lay-up. The Cajuns eventually found their footing as the game went on and ended the first period with a 15-11 lead.

Cajuns’ forward Simone Fields came out of the gate aggressive with six points on 3-5 shooting and four rebounds.

A 7-0 run by the Cajuns gave them a 28-20 advantage midway through the second quarter and a 30-27 lead at halftime. A 27-17 rebounding total over Arkansas State helped the Cajuns control the game at the break.

“I thought rebounding was big tonight,” said Louisiana Coach Garry Brodhead. “To out rebound them was our goal.”

Louisiana freshman forward Kimberly Burton led the team with nine total rebounds, four of them coming on the offensive end.

Another run by the Cajuns in the third quarter brought the lead to 40-32, but the Red Wolves stayed in the game behind Fowler’s 22 points and four threes. The third quarter was locked as both teams scored 18 points in the period.

The Cajuns were able to break the game open in the fourth quarter due to two game-sealing threes from freshman guard Jasmine Thomas.

Thomas finished the game with 21 points, but the six biggest came when the Cajuns were holding onto a six-point lead. The score was 55-49 until Jasmine Thomas hit two consecutive threes to bring the lead to 61-49 as the Cajuns moved towards a victory.

Thomas played all 40 minutes of the game, but shined as the game went on.

“It was like the rim got big like the ocean. I saw one go in and things started to fall,” said Thomas. “It was contagious. Once I started to hit, everyone else started to follow along.”

Along with Thomas’ big night, a balanced team effort snapped the Cajuns short-lived losing streak, with three players scoring double digits and a 20-rebound disparity over the Red Wolves.

The Cajuns also capitalized on Arkansas State’s mistakes with 26 points off their opponent’s turnovers. Coach Brodhead praised his team for turning defense into offense.

“Since we’ve been here, that’s what we’ve been doing; we rely on our defense to create some offense. We’ve been struggling with it this year,” said Brodhead. “We haven’t defended as well as we wanted to, but that’s what is going to help us, for our defense to dictate and control what they do best. We are lucky to have kids that play as a team.”

The Cajuns team will bring the momentum from this game into their Saturday bout against the Little Rock Trojans— 14-6, 8-0 SBC. The game is set for 5 p.m. at the Cajundome.