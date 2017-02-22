Feb. 13

Cortlandt Maximilli-Williams, 22, of Lafayette, was issued a misdemeanor summons when an officer discovered drug paraphernalia in his Legacy Park apartment. Items discovered on the scene include white pills with “cyp” written on them, a metal grinder with a smiley face on it and a plastic bag containing marijuana.



Feb. 14

An officer discovered a severed duck head on the sixth floor of the Oliver parking tower around 12:04 a.m.

Around 10:20 a.m., an individual reported a vending machine near Burke-Hawthorne Hall appeared to have been vandalized. Officers dispatched and investigated the machine.

Allison Ulrich, 18, of Lafayette, was involved in a hit-and-run accident when her 2006 Mazda Mz6 hit a 2008 Thomas bus around 4:53 p.m. Ulrich was arrested and an ambulance was arrived on the scene to aid the bus occupants.

Feb. 16

A university bus collided with a 2010 Toyota Camry at the intersection of Rex St. and Lewis St. around 12:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, but the Camry sustained moderate damages.

A student reported that a tail light had been stolen from their vehicle at Bourgeois Hall around 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 17

A student complained that her wallet could not be located. The student said her wallet contained $195 cash, three credit cards, one debit card, her driver’s license and a UL ID.

Feb. 18

Five individuals were arrested for drug paraphernalia around 9:02 p.m. when officers were conducting a foot patrol in Oliver Parking Tower. The officers recovered one Viking Axe grinder, one gold grinder, one silver grinder, rolling paper and marijuana. The arrested party includes: Devin Bordelon, 18, of Baton Rouge; Carl Toussant, 18, of Baker; Joshua Washington, 19, of Baton Rouge; Ronnie Sanfie, 19, of Baton Rouge; and Evan-Ray Mercardo, 18, of Baton Rouge.