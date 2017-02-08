After a fall semester and winter intercession of thinking of words that best describe University of Louisiana at Lafayette (and surrounding city) life, the upper echelons of Vermilion editorial staff conceived one word that best sums up life as we know it in the epicenter of our boot-shaped, bayou-bordered state: Allons.

The French word for “let us go” came a little after Leah Cavalier, our managing editor, reminded us that “not everybody speaks French,” to which we nodded our heads in agreement. The five-letter word, pronounced “al-ONH” normally and “al-ONS” by Yanks (as well as Devin Cochran, our editor in chief), is a vague name that replaces “Tout le Reste.” Although the title was endearing, the connotation with a phrase that means “all the rest” in English does not properly convey the vibrant personalities and events that go on along Johnston and Jefferson Streets.

So instead, and without one more week’s delay, may I introduce to you “Allons.” This section is your stop for feature-length personality profiles, place features and student opinions, as well as about everything you need to know if you aspire to be a bon vivant while paying your dues as a broke bachelor’s candidate. The section is roughly four weeks old right now, so it’s about three pages tall and one broadsheet wide; fear not, though, because we’ll be expanding as more events happen.

In case you’re impatient, look no further than thevermilion.com.

I’ve enlisted the help of resident music and hair gel aficionado George Clarke to help build our “Lafayette Events” page listed under our “Allons” tab. We’ll be searching for cool on-campus and off-campus events to put on this page including (but not limited to) concerts, museum presentations and festivals.

We’ve rallied freelance writers, seasoned columnists and burgeoning news writers who want to hone their experiences in narrative storytelling; we’ve also defied the paper’s template to bring you creative content on an ever-shifting pallet.

As for our beloved columns that incite thought as much as they do contentious Facebook discourse: Almost all columns will be published weekly either online, in print or both. This online-only stint will also give us ample space to make way to cover more topics such as religions other than Christianity and political views other than Liberal. Be on the lookout for a food column, too.

From fresh faces in the Downtown Development Authority to new spaces around town that aren’t bars or nightclubs, Lafayette has grown exponentially. Although some people have compared the town to Austin, Texas, I believe we are doing ourselves a disservice by doing such. I mean no disrespect to Austin; I truly hope it will always stay weird and thoroughly enjoy every visit to the middle of the Lone Star State.

Just like Lafayette is at the precipice of a wonderful adulthood, “Allons” has a good future ahead of it. We’ve enlisted our younger writers to take on this new system, and our older employees have their hands full; however, I would like to enlist your help as well.

Allons is your section as much as it is ours. We have space for more opinions, more letters to the editors and more columns. If you have any ideas, suggestions or comments, please send them over to me at kaileybrous@gmail.com. The Vermilion staffers jump up and down when we receive submissions.

To close out this trite, egotistic ode to progress: allons commencer.

