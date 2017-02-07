With fewer than 10 days until first pitch, the 2017 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns’ baseball team is putting the finishing touches on an off season that began too soon.

The 2016 club was coming off a third consecutive Sun Belt Conference tournament championship and was in the driver’s seat of the Lafayette regional. A scorching hot Arizona Wildcats team forced and eventually took the winner-take-all game seven of that regional. Arizona went on to lose to new Sun Belt member Coastal Carolina, in the best of three championship series after the Cajuns’ season ended.

The good news for the Cajuns is they return much of the 2016 team, along with some highly-rated incoming players, but the Cajuns will have to replace some key cogs from last year’s team, including the team’s leading hitter in outfielder — Kyle Clement, who hit .353.

“(I’m) really glad to be back out on the field getting ready for the season,” said head coach Tony Robichaux. “We have a lot of potential this season, but that doesn’t win games for you. It’s going to take a lot of hard work and effort to live up to our potential.”

The Cajuns will also have to replace catcher Nick Thurman, who caught all but two games over the past two years and every game last year. Thurman will be replaced by junior college transfer Handsome Monica. Monica was drafted in 33rd of the 2016 MLB draft after hitting .348 with 13 home runs at Northwest Florida State.

The strength of the Cajuns will be the pitching staff, as the Cajuns return eight pitchers who logged at least 10 appearances last year. The Cajuns also add senior Colton Lee, who had a 3.40 ERA in 42 innings. Lee was part of the 2015 team but sat out last year. Junior college transfer Colten Schmidt is also expected to play a big role for the Cajuns and could settle into the Sunday starter role.

The Cajuns’ pitching staff will be anchored though by the trio of juniors Gunner Leger and Dylan Moore and sophomore Nick Lee. Lee was the 2016 Sun Belt freshman of the year and was named to numerous post season all-american teams as a freshman with a 3.31 ERA and he held hitters to a .219 batting average. Lefty-pitcher Leger, who was the 2015 Sun Belt freshman of the year, has been the ace of the Cajuns’ staff for the past two years and was recently named to the preseason Sun Belt all conference list. He has a career 2.67 ERA in over 200 innings as a Cajun. Closer Dylan Moore is already the career record holder for saves in a career with 27, in only two seasons. Moore is four saves away from tying Hugh Adams from Florida Atlantic University for the conference record for saves in a career. Last year, Moore had an ERA of 0.91 in 49.2 innings. Moore has 99 career strikeouts in 100 innings as a Cajun.

Offensively, the Cajuns return much of their lineup from last year. Senior utility player Joe Robbins and junior designated hitter Steven Sensley both were named to the preseason all-conference team. The duo combined for 16 of the 45 home runs hit by the Cajuns last year. Senior infielder Alex Pinero is also returning. Pinero was the second best hitter for last years team with a .312 batting average.

There are still many uncertainties for the 2017 Cajun ballclub. Where will Robbins play? Robbins was a defensive standout last year at third base, but also played many games in centerfield due to injuries on the team. Who else will play in the outfield? Freshman Todd Lott, who was also drafted in the 20th round of the MLB draft last June, was a big time recruit for the Cajuns after he hit .388 for his high school in Florida his senior year, but he was limited in the fall due to an injury.

The Cajuns open the 2017 campaign with eight straight road games beginning in Hammond with a tournament hosted by Southeastern University. The Cajuns will open their home slate at the renovated M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park on March 3 with a three game series against the University of Southern Mississippi.