The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has announced Bryan Scott Maggard, Ph.D., as the new director of intercollegiate athletics.

Maggard served as executive associate athletic director at the University of Missouri, where he worked for 21 years. Maggard also worked on the Florida State University and Kansas State University staffs, as well as playing a role in Missouri’s transition from the Big 12 to the SEC.

Maggard said his mission includes providing for his athletes and aligning himself with the university’s vision.

“We will provide a first-class experience for our student-athletes,” he said. “We will be focused on the health and well-being of our athletes. They are the reason why we are here.”

He added he aims to “pursue excellence” in all endeavors.

“I will work closely with our coaches and our staff to put our student-athletes in a position to compete for and win championships,” he said.

Maggard said he prioritizes academics and hard work because these aspects comprise his first impression of the program.

“Thank you all for very much for this opportunity. To say that I’m excitement is an understatement,” he said. “To say that I’m honored and humbled … words can’t describe it. I so appreciate your trust in me helping lead this team. There will be a lot of support, I know, and it will be a team effort.”

Headed by a former Athletic Director Mike Alden, the search committee handed more than 100 applicants to UL Lafayette President Joseph Savoie, Ph.D., in December. He chose Maggard for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Maggard will replace Scott Farmer, erstwhile athletic director, who resigned from his position in November. Deputy Athletic Director Jessica Clarke has served as the interim athletic director in the meantime.