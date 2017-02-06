Jan. 30

Officers met with several Lafayette City Police (LPD) units outside of Coronna Hall around 12:30 a.m. The LPD had arrested several individuals in regards to an incident that originated off campus and stopped from entering from campus.

Jan. 31

An individual reported a men’s restroom located at the dog park on 91 St. Julien Ave. was damaged by a fire. Officers arrived on the scene around 10:20 a.m. and discovered the fire was not in progress.



Officers responded to a call regarding a student falling in class in Griffin Hall around 2 p.m. The student was transported to a local hospital.



Around 3 p.m., a female student notified police her wallet was missing. The student said her brown leather wallet contained a Chase debit card, Amazon credit card, Visa credit card and a Sony credit card.

Feb. 1

A Bonin Hall resident assistant reported flooding in a hallway. Officers arrived at 2:17 a.m. and determined the cause of flooding was from a student who fell asleep while filling the bathtub.

A student reported that her beige 2007 Mini Cooper had been stolen from Cajun Field at 11:40 a.m. It was later determined her vehicle was being repossessed and had been removed by the finance company.

Around 10 p.m., a student reported his wallet was missing. His wallet, which contained miscellaneous cards, was suspected to be somewhere between the Student Union and Oliver Hall.

Feb. 3

An individual complained that someone had damaged his motorcycle on Jan. 30 and refused to reimburse for the necessary repairs. Officers recorded several pictures of the damage and conducted a routine investigation.