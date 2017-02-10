The Keystone Pipeline protest was one of the biggest controversies of 2016, and the fight is coming to Louisiana with the Bayou Bridge Pipeline. The same company that created the Keystone Pipeline wants to build a 162-mile long pipeline that will cut across over eight Louisiana parishes. The construction will also affect several watersheds in the state like the Lower Calcasieu, Vermilion, Bayou Teche, Atchafalaya and East Central Louisiana Coastal. The project will bring close to 2,500 jobs into the state, which will help alleviate a heavy burden that has been plaguing the state from the layoffs in the oil field.

Like with any controversy, there are two sides to the story. Some individuals feel that this is a beneficial job market that will help citizens of the state support their families. These individuals are upset by the people who are not as happy about the arrival of the pipeline. There are many concerns about the weight this project will play on the environment. Homeowners are worried that their assets will be destroyed or moved during construction. The pipeline will carry over 280,000 barrels of light or heavy crude oil per day, which causes concern for possible leaks and flooding issues. The state has already seen the destruction of flooding this past year, and these concerns are very warranted.

We need to stop this constant bickering of one side being the only side with legitimate arguments. That’s not how you solve problems, but instead, it is how you create problems.

Several Louisiana politicians have endorsed the pipeline project because it helps their constituents find jobs. In a state where education is not the priority, job creation and maintenance is crucial to the survival of its economic status. That’s why this issue is a priority and must be taken seriously. Though job creation will save the economic status, it may hinder the current issue of coastal erosion. Our state has been battling this problem for years and has seen how the leakage of oil can cause detrimental problems to our coast.

The solution to this problem is not pitting one side against the other like always, but to join forces and grasp the big picture here. The fact is that our “land” isn’t really our land. The federal government and big corporation can basically do whatever, whenever they please; this from complete and total lack of involvement from the citizens of the United States. Americans need to wake up and read their constitution to see the huge and unruly power the federal government has on our lives. We are “free” people, but the federal government can move your house to build a road, a public building, etc. This pipeline problem isn’t about one corporation that will pay the disenfranchised homeowners for any inconvenience during the construction. Until we stop granting unwarranted authority to the federal government, big corporations will be just as powerful as the grand authority of the State. It’s time to stop legitimizing entities that do nothing beneficial for society except create controversy, violence and anger.

That’s where the issue comes into play. Yes, the concerns with the environment are real, and, yes, Louisiana needs an increase in our economic development. That’s the problem. Both sides always have real and relevant concerns that make them right. We need to stop this constant bickering of one side being the only side with legitimate arguments. That’s not how you solve problems, but instead, it is how you create problems. So, yes, there is an issue with the construction of the pipeline, but there are also huge benefits. Instead of finding ways to make your argument stronger, try to find out why the other side has their opposing beliefs. Then, it will be possible to find common ground to get a compromise.

Related