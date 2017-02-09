The number of deaths caused by opioids has quadrupled since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, creating a national crisis as the drug abuse spreads throughout the states.

“Opioid addiction has never not been a problem,” said Chris Hayes, M.D., director of the student health center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

According to opium.org, there are three natural opioids: heroin, morphine and codeine. Synthetic opioids, however, include drugs such as fentanyl, Lortab, Norco and methadone.

“I think the overdoses are because of the newer, synthetic, higher potency drugs,” Hayes said.

She specifically mentioned her concern with fentanyl — a newly-developed synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin — and how easily people can manufacture and sell it illegally.

“They make it so strong that when they sell it on the street it’s killing people,” she said.

Hayes compared an opiate’s high to a runner’s high. She explained opioids affect existing receptors in the brain that react to naturally produced opiates.

“Your body makes opiate-like substances when you exercise to act on the opioid receptors in our brain,” Hayes said.

She explained when someone takes opiates for a long period of time, his or her body stops making innate opioids as a natural response. The drugs, she said, are hundreds of times stronger than our innate opioids, and some people are “incapable of stopping when the pain goes away because it feels so good.”

There are more opioid prescriptions than state residents in Louisiana, according to WWL-TV of New Orleans. The site reports Louisiana as ranked sixth out of eight states with more prescriptions than citizens.According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine, four out of five heroin users “started out misusing prescription painkillers.” In a 2014 survey, 94 percent of people in treatment for opiate addiction said they used heroin because prescriptions were “far more expensive and harder to obtain.”

What makes opioids so dangerous is their effect on the human body, Hayes said. She added that people who take opioids for recreational purposes have a strong dependency on the drug, typically from obtaining a prescription for acute pain.

The effects of opioids cause the consumer to feel euphoric and relaxed, Hayes said, as if they are floating.

Michael McDermott, Ph.D., an assistant professor at UL Lafayette who teaches a course on substance abuse, said the withdrawal effects of opioids are “very severe” flu-like symptoms. Hayes described the symptoms as nausea, sweats, overall body aches and feeling depressed because of chemical imbalances.

When it comes to treating pain, McDermott said he believes intervention and counseling is more effective than medication.

“Behavioral interventions can be just as effective, if not more effective, than medication management for pain,” he said. “If we could revise the way we approach and treat pain, maybe give it a more holistic approach (like) behavioral, psychological and pharmacological (solutions).”

The UL Lafayette campus has not experienced an epidemic or any case involving opioids on campus, according to Farrell Bonin, UL Lafayette Police Department patrol officer. If convicted, the penalty for possession of opioids is a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 50 years.

If a student is having problems with an opioid addiction, the Counseling and Testing Center offers assistance with problems surrounding substance abuse and can refer the student to rehabilitation clinic for their substance abuse.

“We’ll find a place for them to go that may be something like Victory (Addiction Recovery Center),” said Sara Trahan, a provisional licensed professional counselor in O.K. Allen Hall. “Once they’re stabilized, they come back for follow-up counseling, and then we kind of work on those issues from there.”

Trahan said being a nonjudgmental source of support and avoiding “putting a stigma on them” is the best form of support.

A student may be exposed to drugs like opioids through social gatherings or at home, Hayes said.

“They might go to a party and then they get exposed to it and they like the way it makes them feel,” she said. “So they go and they buy some on the street or they go in their parents’ drug cabinet and steal their dad’s Lortab from when he had a knee replacement and start taking it recreationally.”

Citing research conducted in 2005, McDermott said college students’ use of opioids is low.

“Rates are actually slightly lower among college students in this multi-site study than those obtained in national surveys of 18-25-year-olds, but only slightly, with findings indicating that roughly 12 percent of students report ever using non-prescription opiates,” he said.

McDermott said he thinks addiction’s rise is because of how readily opiates are prescribed.

“As a society, we are prescribing opioid medications at very high rates,” he said. “A lot of prescription medications are out there and those are being abused.”

Hayes explained that what makes it difficult when prescribing a patient pain medicine is that she has to trust that her patient is being honest with her.

“I have to treat each individual who tells me they have pain the same and believe them when they say they have pain, but at the same time, in the back of my head, I am always aware this person could be lying through their teeth and not have any pain at all,” she said.

When addicts run out of prescribed opioids and can’t get more from their doctor, they begin to “doctor shop,” according to Hayes.

“They’ll go to one doctor and say, ‘I have a cough,’ so they give them codeine medicine. Then, they’ll go to another doctor and say, ‘I hurt myself; my back hurts,’ and they get Lortab,” she said.

McDermott said community education programs could help ameliorate the issue.

“The best programs, they start with kids at an early age, especially at-risk kids,” he said. “They have specific prevention plans that are geared toward that age group, but then also following these kids and providing more age-appropriate interventions later on.”

Hayes said the attitudes of most Americans are contributing to addicted people not being able to find help. She said if a person has the attitude that alcoholism and drug addiction are weaknesses of character, they won’t vote for a Legislature that uses their tax dollars to help those people through clinics.

“We’re going to have to overcome that, ‘I am not my brother’s keeper because my brother is weak and I am strong’ attitude because it’s not right,” she said. “It’s not true. We are, as a society, responsible for taking care of the members of our society.”

Kailey Broussard, Leah Cavalier and Chelsea Yaeger contributed reporting to this story.

Related