The 2017 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball season begins in less than two weeks with a 23-game homestand at Lamson Park.

The Cajuns finished their 2016 season with a record of 46-9. They went to the NCAA Super Regionals for the fifth straight year. With the end of the 2016 season, the team lost four departed seniors: catcher Lexie Elkins; first base player Kelsey Vincent; outfielder Shellie Landry; and designated player Sara Corbello.

Elkins was the top hitter for the Cajuns after recording a .509 batting average last season. She had 75 career home runs, which put her at No. 2 on Louisiana’s career home run chart. She also led the nation in batting average (.509), slugging percentage (1.130), and home runs per game (0.51).

With the departure of Elkins, the Cajuns with the best batting average last season were current junior outfielder Aleah Craighton (.378), senior second base player Haley Hayden (.374), and senior outfielder Kassidy Zeringue (.373).

This season there are 26 players returning, and head coach Michael Lotief will return for his 15th season. Returning players include four women who made the 2017 Preseason All-Sun Belt Team. Craighton, Hayden, junior shortstop DJ Sanders and senior pitcher Alex Stewart were all chosen for the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team. Craighton was also named the Preseason Player of the Year for 2017.

With four players chosen, Louisiana had the highest number of players picked in the conference. The team is voted on by the Sun Belt Conference’s 10 head coaches and 15 players.

Hayden ended the 2016 season with a career hitting percentage of .360. She is a three-time All-Sun Belt Conference Team and NFCA All-Central Region selection.

Craighton achieved 18 home runs last season, was the Sun Belt Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player, an All-Sun Belt First Team pick and a selection for the NFCA Second Team All-America.

Sanders also saw 18 home runs last season. She is a two-time USA Softball Women’s National Team selection camp invitee and was a 2016 All-Sun Belt First Team pick.

Stewart was the 2016 All-American and Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year. She was ranked fifth nationally in victories, a All-Sun Belt First Team pick and a selection for the NFCA Second Team-All America.

This season there are nine newcomers to the team. Junior infielder Daniella Chavez joins the team after transferring from Kansas. With the University of Kansas Chavez was the 2015 Big 12 co-freshman of the year. In two seasons, she had 26 home runs, and 122 RBI. In the freshman class of eight players, four are pitchers.

Two freshman players will be taking over first base and the designated player positions that were lost in Vincent and Corbello after last season. Freshman pitcher Samantha Bradley from Azle, Texas, is also named the designated player on the 2017 roster for the Cajuns. Freshman Kourtney Gremillion is listed as the first base player. Kourtney is also the sister of sophomore third base player Kara Gremillion.

The Cajuns begin their 2017 season at Lamson Park on Feb. 10-12 for the 31st Annual Louisiana Classics.