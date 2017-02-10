We all know (or we actually are) someone who believes that it’s only natural for people of opposite sexes to romantically and sexually interact.

Don’t point fingers at me; I’m a rainbow-wearing, people-accepting hunk of burnin’ love. I believe everyone should love and be whomever they choose, but this idea that people are either straight or abnormal is called “heteronormativity.” For example, you’re a heteronormative hunk of hating love if you can’t accept that I love women.

I’m not asking for you go against your personal beliefs to actually become a homosexual because I understand it isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but believing that I’m disgusting because of who I love is simply ignorant.

Speaking of “not everyone’s cup of T,” did you hear about the lack of support that trans folk and non-binary people are getting by our marching groups worldwide? Women and feminist groups, groups that include people of all gender identities and sexual orientations, are marching for equality.

What people are missing is that fighting against inequality you’re personally facing is admirable, but fighting inequality that you’re not facing because it’s simply unfair is true courage.

Women are clearly a minority in comparison to men, but extend that minority to the bottom of the food chain and guess what we’re left with?

A large T for trans people and a huge population of non-binary people.

I haven’t marched because I’m a broke college student, but I defend, in any way I can, the agenda of the marches taking place. If there is non-inclusiveness among protesters in regards to trans and non-binary people, understand that the people protesting are being contradictory and selfish. The point of the marches are to instill equality and justice for people of all natures.

Not only straight white people. Not only straight black people. Not only pride-flag-wearing homos like myself.

This heteronormativity that is so deeply embedded in our society is toxic. No one has the rightful or just power to define right or wrong, black or white, or normal or abnormal. We are all people in search of a common goal: equal rights.

So, to those of you marching for “equality” — instead of jumping on the a**es of trans and non-binary people for not being your definition of normal or acceptable, be grateful that those people support your personal agenda and do everyone a favor by giving back that support. Be grateful that instead of being against you, they are supporting you. They are taking time off of their jobs and taking time from their personal lives to support this beautiful movement we are trying to desperately to make.

Being gay is controversial, but at least I have the ability to love another human being with a sense of depth of a thousand people. Instead of implementing impulsive aversion to those who are unlike you, be more inclusive of those willing to supports efforts like that of the worldwide protests.

We may not all agree, but that doesn’t justify hate, disrespect and ignorance.

Life is too short. This day and age is so filled with people trying to be right that they forget that we all believe in what we believe for valid reasons.

We are all beautiful. Celebrate our differences and understand that concepts such as heteronormativity are poisoning our minds.

Everyone is so strong. Everyone is so worthy.

Go poison someone else’s tea with that nonsense.