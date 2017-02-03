In light of President Donald Trump’s executive order filed Jan. 27 banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, the history department held a “teach-in,” where associate history professor Richard Frankel, Ph.D., urged audience members to consider the boundaries of their “moral universe.”

The event was a last-minute addition to a series of discussions of controversial historical issues. The second teach-in, stationed in the Ernest J. Gaines Center in the Edith Garland Dupré Library, focused on current immigration issues in the U.S. In his talk, titled “When America Closed the Golden Door: From Chinese Exclusion to the Holocaust,” Frankel, who specializes in German history and the Holocaust, said the country is heading towards another crossroads in acceptance.

“In the 1930s, the Jews found themselves largely outside of the moral universe of too many people, and that helped seal their fate,” he said. “The question we need to ask ourselves today is, ‘Where are the men, women and children, the Arabs, Muslims and Syrians located in relation to our universe?

“Is our universe extensive enough to include them and, therefore, compel us to help them, or will we close our doors and turn our backs as this new generation of refugees grapples with its own choices?” he continued.

Frankel cited first the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which marked the first significant law passed to restrict U.S. immigration, as well as the Immigration Act of 1924, which placed a cap on the amount of immigrants allowed into the U.S. Audience members drew comparisons of Trump’s election and first month in power to Brexit, England’s decision to leave the United Kingdom wrought by a referendum.

He said although immigration has grasped the forefront of discourse over the last decade, widespread immigration is merely a recent phenomenon.

“This idea of immigration and the land of immigrants in the U.S. as something that’s been our history for so long and is now under threat is not really the case,” he contended. “Immigration is an issue that’s been debated for actually quite a remarkable number of years (and) has been limited in significant ways.”

Lena Suk, Ph.D., an assistant history professor and teach-in organizer, said the history department arranged the speaker series to ease UL Lafayette students who may feel out of place in wake of Trump’s order.

Merely two hours before the teach-in, Suk and other history department professors stood outside Dupré Library to collect students’ stories about immigration, migration or uncomfortable transitions in their lives. Suk said students discussed immigration, and others recounted stories of being displaced after Hurricane Katrina.

“People need to be talking about this stuff,” she said. “History is not something that happened a long time ago and is boring and is in a textbook. This is our profession, and historical events that happened, even if they’re almost 100 years at this point, still have relevance in terms of teaching us about long-standing issues that continue to be debated today.”

“If students want to challenge and ask questions, that’s what being a student is all about,” she opined.

Franziska Riepl, a freshman economics major, said history can provide an “orientation” of what the future may hold.

“History can teach us so much about what’s happening today, especially in times like now when things are changing,” she said.

The history department will hold its next teach in on Tuesday, Feb. 7, about the death of democracy.