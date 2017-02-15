Senior guard Jay Wright entered Monday’s matchup against South Alabama six points shy of becoming the 44th player in Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns’ basketball history to score 1,000 career points.

It was a slow start for him, as he only scored five points in the first half, shooting 1-3 from the field.

With 14 minutes and 38 seconds remaining in the game, it happened: Wright stepped up to the free throw line for two shots. He struggled from the line in the first half, shooting just 2-5. However, Wright reached a historical mark as he knocked down his first free throw. The crowd rose to their feet, acknowledging Wright’s achievement.

“It means a lot. I thank my teammates, my coaches… everything. It’s an accomplishment and I appreciate everybody,” Wright said.

The Cajuns cruised through the game to earn an 87-61 victory over South Alabama. Wright finished with eight points and six assists. Junior forward Bryce Washington’s 25 points and 13 rebounds led the charge for Louisiana. Washington matched his career-high in scoring. Another junior forward, Larenz Stalcup, had his best game of the season with eight points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Washington had high praise for Stalcup after the game.

“This is our only true shot blocker,” Washington said. “He’s really a big part that (South Alabama) shot under 40 percent.”

The Cajuns led by nine at halftime, but held their largest lead of the game when they went up by 26 points with 4 minutes and 17 seconds remaining in the second half. Bench production was one of the issues for the Cajuns’ last game, but the bench came in and scored 31 points.

Louisiana stepped it up on the defensive end, as well. The Cajuns held the Jaguars to 33.8 percent shooting for the game, including 1-15 from the three-point line. They only allowed three points off of their turnovers, which was a problem in their loss to Troy.

“Good defensive effort by our guys tonight,” said Louisiana Head Coach Bob Marlin.

An overall team performance is exactly what the Cajuns needed to snap a four-game losing streak, as they look to finish the season strong.

Marlin preached the importance of a team effort on both ends of the floor, but the night ultimately belonged to Wright.

“He had a super night,” said Marlin. “Jay Wright has gotten better each year. To watch his improvement over the years, it’s been great. (I’m) super proud of him. It says a lot about how hard he works. We were excited when we met him. He had an infectious personality. He’s a fierce competitor. He’s a really good representative of Ragin’ Cajun basketball.”

Louisiana improves to a 15-11 record, 5-8 in the conference.