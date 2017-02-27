Feb. 27

The following streets will be closed from 5 p.m. until end of the parade: Jefferson Blvd. from Simcoe Street to Chestnut Street; Johnston Street from E. Convent Street to Cajundome Blvd.; E. Third Street from S. Pierce Street to Evangeline Thruway. Surrey Street from Louisiana Ave. to Jefferson Street will be closed around 3 p.m. Jefferson Street and Simcoe Street to E. Cyprus Street underpass will be closed from Monday night until Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Queen Evangeline’s Parade will roll at 6 p.m. beginning at Jefferson Street and Simcoe Street and will end at Cajun Field’s Gate 2.

Feb. 28

Road closures for the parades on Tuesday will begin at 9 a.m. The road closures for the parades on Tuesday will be the same as the road closures from Monday’s parade. Tuesday’s parades will have the same route as the parade from Monday night.

The King Gabriel’s Parade is set to begin at 10 a.m.; The Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade will roll at 1 p.m.; and The KADN Fox 15 Independent Parade will roll at 2:30 p.m.

Public Works crews will move the barricades to the sides of the roads after the last parade has ended.

Related