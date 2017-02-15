The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team finds themselves in a tight spot entering the final stretch of the season.

The Cajuns began their 2016-17 campaign with an 11-4 record, which is their best 15-game start since the 1993-94 season. Now, they are searching for answers on the defensive end after a recent slump.

As the Cajuns embark on their last road trip of the season, head coach Bob Marlin and his team will look to finish the season with momentum heading into the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

The roadtrip begins with a familiar opponent for the Cajuns. Louisiana will travel to Monroe to square off against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Feb. 18.

The Cajuns lead the all-time series against the Warhawks 51-23. Historically, Louisiana has had the edge at home, holding a 32-4 advantage. However, this game will be played in Monroe where the Cajuns have dropped their last two games.

The two teams played earlier this season; the Cajuns were able to secure a 69-60 victory at the Cajundome. The Warhawks fought back from a 12-point deficit at halftime to tie the game 44-44 in the second half, but the Warhawks could not stop a 10-2 run by the Cajuns in the final six minutes.

Louisiana-Monroe is last in the conference standings next to Appalachian State. They are led by sophomore forward Travis Munnings and junior guard and forward Sam McDaniel. Munnings is averaging 12.4 points per game and 8.3 rebounds, while McDaniel is right behind with 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

The Warhawks are tied for second in the conference in scoring defense, only allowing opponents to score 69 points per game.

The Cajuns will look to stump the Warhawks’ defense with their conference-leading offense. Louisiana scores an average of 82 points per game and they are second in the Sun Belt with 14.3 assists per game.

The Cajuns’ scoring leaders are senior guard Jay Wright (15.2 PPG), junior guard Frank Bartley (16.0 PPG), and junior forward Bryce Washington (13.7 PPG). Washington is averaging a double-double on the season with 11.6 rebounds per game. Freshman forward Justin Miller has emerged for Louisiana in his first season, averaging 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

With all the positives on the offensive end, the Cajuns still allow their opponents to average over 76 points per game against them. Louisiana is last in opponent’s field goal percentage. Teams shoot, on average, over 47 percent against the Cajuns. They have given up 100-plus point games in their recent games against Georgia State, UT-Arlington and Troy.

Traveling to Louisiana-Monroe can be the perfect start for the Cajuns to correct their issues on defense. The Warhawks are last in the conference in scoring with 66 points per game and only 42 percent of shots from the field. The Cajuns can gain confidence on the defensive side if they are able to hold the Warhawks to their averages.

The game will be broadcasted on ESPN3 and tip-off is set for Saturday at 2 p.m.