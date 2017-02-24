Since Trump’s inauguration, #resist has become the most widely used hashtag of his opposition. From the Women’s March, to the anti-fascist organizations, to the National Parks Service, #resist has been the loudest voice of dissent against the president. However, what does it mean to resist? We’ve seen a multitude of methods used all in the name of resistance. Which ones work?

Clinton inspired women to visit the grave of Susan B Anthony. Trump inspired the Klan to hold a parade. #CPAC2017 #resist #TheResistance #rt — Dr. DaShanne Stokes (@DaShanneStokes) February 24, 2017

I pledge to aggressively #resist every attack on our freedoms, rights, and civil liberties by this fascist regime. Stay strong. #indivisible — I Got This (@UsuallyWrong) February 24, 2017

Resistance is a sharp contrast to the way things are, the status quo. In defiance, resistance distinguishes itself from the resisted not solely on the surface, but in essence. Therefore, something can appear to be in opposition to Donald Trump, yet, in essence, cannot, and could even be on his side.

For example, a common method of resistance is art; this is nothing new. Art’s unique mode of expression has been utilized to project dissidence from a multitude of facets. There’s been quite a bit of art depicting Donald Trump and Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in a homosexual relationship, used strictly in defiance of Trump (and Putin). What’s the problem here? On the surface, this is against to Trump — it’s used as humiliation. The issue is the essence of the art. The issue is using homosexuality as a means to insult someone. The issue is that homosexuality is seen as anti-masculine, that is, feminine, and this, to them, is an inherent negative, i.e, a means of humiliation.

We hate Trump’s toxic masculinity. He’s bragged constantly of touching women, “rating” them and so on. These are all products of a world in which we view masculinity as an inherent strength and femininity as weakness. The artists who depict Trump as queer to defy him employ the exact same, cliché view which they’re supposedly against. It’s homophobic.

A similar issue arises with Trump’s hands. Obviously, the size of his hands isn’t the object that’s being humiliated, but something else. Trump himself has acknowledged this: “And he referred to my hands if they’re small, something else must be small. I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee you.” To attack Trump, we use an insult from middle school (his favorite kind: “locker room talk”). Attacking Trump’s reactionary rhetoric, we choose to use the exact same method.

A less noticeable reactionary attack on Trump is the accusations of his mental health. Calling Donald Trump a psychopath does absolutely nothing but demonize those with mental issues. These petty jabs do not stop him from supporting the Dakota Access Pipeline. Calling someone a victim of mental health and using it as ammo to ridicule them doesn’t stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement and its militant attempts at deportation while thousands of immigrants live in fear. Why act like Trump is mentally ill? Because he lies? Because he does bad things as a means of securing profit for himself and his wealthy friends? This isn’t mental illness; it’s efficient capitalism.

The #resist crowd I’m referring to here are Hillary Clinton’s and, in many cases, Bernie Sanders’ old supporters. They want to “resist” by using the exact same far-right characteristics that Trump represents. They use homophobia, ableism and in some cases, even racism, to attack Donald Trump’s homophobia, ableism and racism.

Funnily enough, groups like anti-fa coalitions, Red Guards, and many others of authentic resistance are firmly against reactionary elements in speech, and are for the only historically viable resistance there is: militant protest. I’ve covered the validity of this in a previous article. These groups are attacked by the pseudo-resistance, labeled “too radical;” if the point of resistance is to defy the status quo, is this not the point?

These active groups are attacked as though they are the enemy of the people, the enemy of those that Trump and what he represents wishes to harm. The faux resistance wishes to fight Donald Trump with sassy tweets, recycling his own reactionary character and voting for Democrats who’ve done little to nothing to stop Trump or his cabinet. This does nothing, and to attack those who are actively resisting is as reactionary in character as Trump.

In retrospect, it’s been progressive, militant forces who’ve changed history, not those who choose to side in essence with what is already established. If one wants to resist, then do so way in a way that challenges Trump in appearance and in essence. Trump isn’t the source of the problems, he’s a symptom and a product of the world in which we live. We’re all inclined to be homophobic, racist and sexist, because we live a world that has, historically, been all of those things and continues to be all of those things.

To truly resist Trump, one must step outside of the norm and defy it. This starts by being aware of what it is.

Resist!