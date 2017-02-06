On Monday, Feb. 6, members of University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Student Government Association made announcements for their upcoming on-campus activities and the statewide SGA presidential discussion with Gov. John Bel Edwards.

SGA President Wil Perkins opened with the announcement that vacancy positions for the College of Education, College of Engineering, Graduate School, College of Liberal Arts and the College of Nursing have been filled. The new members of SGA will be inducted at the next meeting on Feb. 13.

Perkins also stated that the meeting with Gov. John Bel Edwards is still scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Baton Rouge. Members of SGA were asked if they had any proposals they would like to be discussed at the meeting, but Perkins reminded them that they might not be discussed. The meeting will be press conference style and the main topic will be Act 6.19.

SGA Vice President Mary McMahon noted the Welcome Back Weekend collaboration with University Program Council from Feb. 3-5 was a success. Ragin’ Leadership Academy is still set for Feb. 10, from 2-8 p.m. in the Student Union.

SGA Treasurer Thomas Schumacher said UL Lafayette’s enrollment numbers are still pending.

The representative for Legislative Affairs announced they plan on hosting meetings every month in order to discuss political issues in the country and state. Students are welcome to be involved and professionals will be present at the forum. The purpose will be to “expand the political dialogue here on campus.”

There was no new or unfinished business to be discussed at this week’s meeting.