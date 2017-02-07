The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team kicks off their 2017 season Feb. 10 at Lamson Park with the 31st Annual Louisiana Classics. They will play against DePaul University, Iowa State, Ball State and Southern Mississippi over the weekend.

The Cajuns begin their season Friday at 3 p.m. versus DePaul University. The Blue Demons were recently picked to finish second in the Big East Conference for the 2017 season in the preseason coaches poll. They ended the 2016 season with an overall record of 27-25 and a conference record of 16-3. The ladies of DePaul also won the Big East regular season title in 2016. The Cajuns play them again on 2 p.m. Feb. 11.

Louisiana’s second game in the 31st Annual Louisiana Classics at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Iowa State. The Cyclones finished their 2016 season with an overall record of 20-35 and a conference record of 1-17. This season, they have announced Jamie Trachsel as new head coach. She spent the last six years as co-head coach at North Dakota State.

At 4:30 p.m. Feb. 11, the Cajuns will face off against Ball State. The Cardinals had an overall record of 22-32 and a conference record of 8-16 for the 2016 season. Their 2017 roster features 13 new and seven returning players.

On Sunday, the Cajuns will play a doubleheader against Southern Mississippi. The Golden Eagles ended the 2016 season with an overall record of 30-28 and a conference record of 14-10. Last season, they were the Conference USA West Division Champions.

The Ragin’ Cajuns received exciting news this week. They were named the preseason Sun Belt Conference favorites for the 2017 season by the conference’s 10 head coaches. They will begin the season ranked No. 11 in preseason polls by USA Today/NFCA and ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25.

In addition to team preseason success, junior outfielder Aleah Craighton was one of 50 student athletes named to the “Watch List” for the 2017 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award.

The Cajuns will play again next weekend in a three-day matchup against University of Alabama Crimson Tide. They will play at Lamson Park at 5 p.m. Feb. 17, 1 p.m. Feb. 18 and 1 p.m. Feb. 19.