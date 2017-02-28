From traditional king cakes to cakes with savory filling and cracklin sprinkles, Lafayette hosts a wealth of king cake joints. Our staff writers have compiled a list of the best places in town to grab a slice.

Whole Foods – Kailey Broussard, web editor

This chain is an unlikely star in the galaxy of king cake bakeries in Lafayette. I’m told by my friend who works there that the company has really upped its fare after the Lafayette chain’s first, dry iteration of the baby-bearing prototype flopped with its burgeoning customers. This year’s version is tantamount to character development that rivals the best of nostalgic ‘90s sitcoms, starring classic fillings such as pecans and/or raspberry, as well as unique combinations such as chantilly icing topping. I buy mine by the slice because I know I could easily annihilate a whole cake in a day — baby and all. Even on the fattest of Tuesdays, balance is key, mes amis.

Twins Burgers and Sweets – Katherine Read, local politics columnist

When it comes to king cakes in Lafayette, one bakery surpasses all others. Twins Burgers and Sweets specializes in the boudin king cake, which is sure to take your taste buds for a ride. It is the perfect combo of sweet and salty and is the greatest invention for a restaurant that sells both burgers and sweets. It may not seem like a likely couple, but once you taste the boudin wrapped in that golden, flakey bread, you will not be disappointed. I worked around boudin for most of my high school career, so I was a little skeptical at first; after that first bite, though, I was all in. It was like taking a bite of all of the great things about Louisiana. Try something new this Mardi Gras season. Who knows? You may be the newest boudin king cake fan.

Super One- Kristen Bridges, sports writer

This store is my go-to for king cakes every year. My birthday is in mid-January — right in time for the king cake season. While everyone else might get birthday cakes, cupcakes, or something of the sort for their birthdays, my request is always a king cake. Super One might seem like an odd choice for this delicious treat considering there’s so many other great stores and bakeries in town, but there’s just something about them that taste so good. I’m not a huge fan of the traditional cinnamon king cake. I need filling in mine, whether it’s bavarian cream, chocolate or cream cheese. In years’ past, Super One has always done so well as stuffing theirs with just the right amount of filling and yummy goodness. So if you’re like me and want filling and don’t mind eating the whole cake in less than 48 hours, this is your place.