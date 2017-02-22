Shane Bernard, Ph.D., discussed his novel “Teche: A History of Louisiana’s Most Famous Bayou” and the history surrounding the bayou at the Lafayette Public Library’s main branch Tuesday.

At the event, hosted by Center for Louisiana Studies in the College of the Liberal Arts at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Bernard described just a few of the facts held within the pages of his new book. Topics ranged from the grand mystery behind the origin of the waterway’s name to a history beginning long before the time of European settlers.

“The history here doesn’t start at 1776,” Bernard asserted.

Bernard described his fifth novel as a bound history of this immense waterway and its illustrious history. He said the Teche was a primitive superhighway into Louisiana, an incubator for settlers and was a center for commerce and wealth, especially after the 1930s.

The author mentioned a brief history of the waterway in his discussion. He described the Indian mounds that can still be found around the Teche as well as the development of construction along its course. This, along with a timeline on the growth of crops along the Teche, give the reader a view into its past. Bernard said these facts, as well as an emphasis on the effects of the Civil War, are important to understanding where the Teche stands today.

Bernard said the Teche today has a long list of problems: The litter-ridden river, he said, is overdeveloped and contains a concerning amount of invasive species.

“People will have to figure out how much of the Teche we want to keep natural,” Bernard said when explaining the construction of levees and dams near the waterway.

Asked about the current efforts to restore the Teche and protect those areas not yet affected, Bernard said he appreciated the efforts highly.

“I think between the Teche Project and groups like Cajuns for Bayou Teche … the Teche is really coming back,” he said. “The goal is to get it as clean as it was before the Industrial Revolution.”

The novel took seven years of research to come together, much of which was spent along the waterway (the second half of the novel even includes Bernard’s personal journey along the Teche). Bernard said professors at Texas A&M University as well as Barry Ancelet, Ph.D., a folklorist and erstwhile UL Lafayette history professor, influenced his work.

Asked his favorite part of the journey to writing his novel, Bernard mentioned the resources he found at the Center for Louisiana Studies.

“It was terrific that they had a copy of the diary. I didn’t know if I could ever go to Spain,” he said. Bernard said he worried he would not be able to put together the resources for the early history needed in the novel.

Bernard earned his degrees in English and history from UL Lafayette and earned his doctorate in history from Texas A&M. He currently serves as curator and historian to the McIlhenny Company and Avery Island. “Teche: A History of Louisiana’s Most Famous Bayou” was the recipient of the 2017 Book of the Year award presented by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.

Book talks are held at the Lafayette Public Library’s main branch every second Tuesday of the month.