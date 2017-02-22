University of Louisiana at Lafayette students are now able to track buses as they shuttle students around main campus as part of a map service newly tailored to the university.

UL Lafayette’s Office of Transportation Services announced Jan. 26 that students can easier utilize campus transportation through Ride Systems, a shuttle-tracking service accessible on desktop computers, iOS systems and Android phones.

In addition to bus-tracking capabilities, the app also contains commuting information for special occasions such as Mardi Gras delays, as well as game day shuttle instructions.

Transit Operations Manager Fred Credeur said incorporating UL Lafayette into the service did not take long.

“It was just a matter of plugging in our route (and) letting them know how many routes we had and our different stops,” he said.

If students click on “details,” the app will give time estimates for when the next two buses will arrive at each stop, Rex Street, Cajun Field and Bourgeois Hall. It gives students the option to choose the main route for school days.

Freshman nursing major Kaylee Pikkaart lives on campus and said she has used the app to go to softball games.

“I feel like it’s really convenient to see where things are, but it’s hard to navigate,” Pikkaart said. “It was easy to figure out where the buses were once you know where you’re going.”

To determine where the buses are and how long it takes for them to get to the stops OTS plugs in an estimated travel time and then the system will update itself based on how long the buses take arrive.

“I’ve been using Ride Systems for about a week and I think it’s very accurate for a new app through the school,” said Desmond Wiltz, a sophomore computer engineering major.

Credeur said no issues have been reported, however, the team has refined some aspects of the app for an easier user experience.

“Initially, some of the routes and time frames were off,” Credeur explained. “For example, it would say that it would take two minutes to get to Rex Street from Cajun Field, but, obviously, it’s not taking two minutes to get there. It just wasn’t adjusting.”

Credeur said the team also tweaked the tracking service so instead of showing when all buses would arrive, the app will only show the next two buses’ arrival times. The reduced amount of bus arrival times eliminated the need to scroll to see when one bus will arrive.

Students can download the Ride Systems app for iOS or Android on Google Play or iTunes. From there, they can choose University of Louisiana at Lafayette as an agency and it will direct them to the site. On a computer, students can go to ulgeauxride.com and have the same experience as the app.

The Office of Transportation Services is also working on Quick-Ride for night shuttles.

Students will be able to request a ride from one of the 32 designated stops. Drivers will have iPads in the vehicles, and once they accept a request, the student who requested to be picked up will be able to see the driver on the map and the driver’s estimated arrival time.

“It’s kind of like Uber,” said Credeur.