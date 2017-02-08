In the wake of President Donald Trump’s executive order, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is attempting to reassure its international students they are welcome on campus.

Rose Honegger, director of the Office of International Affairs, said luckily none of UL Lafayette’s international students were traveling at the time of the ban and all of them have been accounted for. She said OIA has urged students not to leave for the next 90 days to ensure their safety.

“We are making sure our students understand what this means for them,” Honegger said. “Our priority is our students, faculty and staff.”

Trump signed an order on Jan. 27 that temporarily put restrictions on the entry of individuals from Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Syria and Yemen for the next 90 days. Those from Syria are suspended from entry indefinitely.

With the tensions already growing throughout the U.S., this order has caused even more stress on UL Lafayette’s campus, which has 563 international students on visas during their studies, 10 of whom are from the affected nations. There are also 122 international faculty and staff, five of whom may be affected by this 90-day restriction.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the history department held a teach-in with speaker Richard Frankel, Ph.D., a history professor at UL Lafayette.

For the afternoon, various members of the history department collected stories from students about their experiences with immigration and transitions in their lives. After the talk, Frankel gave a seminar relating major events in history to the current situation in the U.S., especially those in German history, which is his area of expertise.

According to a press release from the history department, they hoped to ease the worries of any students who may feel out of place or uncomfortable with these divisions being put in place.

“People need to be talking about this stuff,” said Lena Suk, Ph.D, an assistant professor. “History is not something that happened a long time ago and is boring and is in a textbook. This is our profession, and historical events that happened, even if they’re almost 100 years old at this point, still have relevance in terms of teaching us about long-standing issues that continue to be debated today.”

Tariq AlHajri, an undergraduate student in business management and international student from Oman, said he is worried about how this could affect his education and dreams in the U.S.

“Everyone comes to America seeking freedom, privacy, safety and a better life,” he said.

AlHajri said his father called him worried about how the ban could impact him.

“He even told me, ‘Don’t care about these things. Follow your dreams and study very hard and try not to come back home until this settles down,’” AlHajri added.

After the order, AlHajri’s neighbor hung a sign on his door that read, “I stand with you. #NoBan.”

Although AlHajri admits he isn’t very interested in politics, he said he is glad everyone at UL Lafayette is very supportive.