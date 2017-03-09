Emil and Rodica Radita’s teenage son Alex had diabetes. They ignored any and all modern medicine, however. Alex eventually died at 15 years old of complications from diabetes and extreme starvation, weighing only 37 pounds. His parents were found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

The catch here is that instead of taking their son to a doctor, they put all their trust in God, praying over their son. None of their prayers worked, and they allowed their son to die an agonizing death. Diabetes treatment is common and easy to medicate with insulin, but between their faith and their son, they chose their faith.

Sadly, this happens far too often. Science and religion are often in conflict in society, and here are clear examples where the denial of modern science kills people.

What helps these people is that, although every state has laws against child abuse, a majority of states and some territories allow some exemptions from medical treatment for religious reasons. The exact nature of the exemptions varies from state to state, and they are rarely absolute, but the fact remains that parents can often legally decide not to help their children because they believe that’s what God wants.

The exemptions started under Richard Nixon. Although he passed the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act to protect children, his advisers convinced him to add the religious exemptions and then restrict funding to the states if they didn’t implement it fully.

Oregon was perhaps the most notorious offender. Its Followers of Christ church was found to have a child mortality rate 26 times higher than the national average, and an investigation found at least 21 out of 78 of children buried on the church grounds died of easily preventable diseases. Even treatments as simple as antibiotics would have saved some of them, but no. They died instead. As the media gave more attention to the Followers of Christ, Oregon began changing some of its laws to protect these children.

Ella Grace Foster, only 2 years old, was found dead in her parents’ home. According to the forensic pathologist, Ella would almost certainly have survived with medical care. According to her parents, their church preaches that modern medical care is against God’s will. Ella’s parents were so committed to what they believed was God’s will, they let their daughter die in their arms.

This raises the issue of God’s will. If everything that happens is part of his master plan, does that include these children’s illnesses and deaths? So are these parents right to ignore doctors? Or are doctors part of God’s plan, too? How would we know, since God works in mysterious ways? It’s possible that the doctors are interfering with God’s plan. Without clearer instructions from above, we’ll never know for sure.

Medical science is one of our greatest accomplishments. Diseases that used to destroy entire continents are no longer a threat. People live longer than ever. Our advanced surgeries and medications can heal people from what used to be fatal diseases and injuries; yet, too many people are willing to throw this all away because it disagrees with a book written thousands of years ago.

I’m a mother myself, and I don’t understand how someone could watch their child die while denying them easy treatment. Our children trust us and depend on us, and they deserve better parents than those who prioritize their faith over them.