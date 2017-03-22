Three Republican women, Vanessa Waguespack Anseman, Candyce Gagnard Perret and Susan Theall, are candidates in the race to occupy the vacant seat left on the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal because Judge James “Jimmy” Genovese was elected to the Louisiana Supreme Court in November.

The winner will finish the remaining eight years of Genovese’s 10-year term. The 3rd Circuit Court is the largest of the five Louisiana circuit courts. Its jurisdiction consists of 21 parishes, but this election is for District 3, which encompasses Acadia, Allen, Iberia, Lafayette, Evangeline, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. Twelve judges serve on the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, which is based in Lake Charles.

The election is this Saturday, March 25. If none of the three receives a majority, a runoff will be held April 29.

The race has been fraught with controversy involving all three candidates. District Judge Alonzo Harris in Opelousas ruled Anseman ineligible on March 13 because he said she has not practiced law for a full 10 years. She appealed that ruling, and the 3rd Court of Appeal ruled Monday that she meets the necessary qualifications, pursuant to a review of the qualifications issued Friday by the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The Independent reported the FBI is investigating the medical billing firm of her husband, Hunter, for alleged overcharges. Then The Daily Iberian broke a story that Perret was arrested for indecent exposure on a Florida beach in 2004; she reportedly told the arresting officer she was an assistant district attorney and implied she would sue for false arrest. On Saturday, The Independent reported that Perret’s then-boyfriend sued her for alleged stalking and harassment.

Last week, KLAF reported Theall may have violated the campaign finance law in her 2011 race for district judge by disguising a $300,000 donation as a loan. Theall denied the allegation.

“This is truly one of the more bizarre races in Louisiana judicial history, with enough twists and turns to satisfy even those with the most baroque taste for political drama,” observed Pearson Cross, Ph.D., associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts and a political science professor. “Usually judge races, and particularly races for appellate court seats, are sleepy affairs with the focus on the good character and high moral standing of the candidates.”

Asked why UL Lafayette students should be interested in this race, Cross replied, “All elections are important. They are key to the legitimacy of our democracy and our faith in our public institutions. Nowhere is this adage truer than in races for judicial seats. In terms of what impact an appeals courts judge will have on student lives, it is unclear. Yet, they are an important judicial institution that decides cases that have far-reaching effects. You just never know how important one election might be in that regard.”

NAME: Vanessa Anseman

AGE: 38

PARTY: Republican

HOMETOWN: Baton Rouge

OCCUPATION: Attorney; full-time homemaker

EDUCATION: B.A. from Louisiana State University, 2000; J.D. from Louisiana State University, Paul M. Hebert Law Center, 2003

By Devin Cochran

Vanessa Anseman said win or lose, she is not going out without a fight.

“I’m on the side of right and I will not let these politicians create a new, meritless precedent that opens the door for every single election to be frivolously challenged at the 11th hour,” she said in a text.

Anseman said her opponents, Susan Theall and Candyce Perret, cannot buy this election or win it with politics. She also said their actions to do so is wasting the money of taxpayers and time of the courts.

“It’s a slap in the face to the good, law-abiding, tax-paying citizens of Louisiana and ultimately undermines the people’s faith and trust in our judiciary and our election process,” she said.

Anseman said no matter what, she will be fair and just if elected.

“I am beholden to no politician, am in no one’s back pocket and I’m not running anyone’s agenda,” she said. “I am running because I believe in what I am saying and know that my message resonates with the voters. My opponents believe that their attempts to thwart my campaign based on ‘fake news’ and ‘fake law’ will confuse the voters who won’t be able to make heads or tails of it. I know better.”

In discussing how her message resonates with voters, Anseman reflected on a time she attended a Lady Dems meeting, an organization for women Democrats, which she called “an enormous win” for her despite the experience being “terrifying/intimidating.”

“The ladies saw I was genuine, open, honest and we had an incredible discussion that went for hours,” she said. “Though we certainly don’t see eye-to-eye on all political issues, we were able to have a productive and respectful talk that night. In the end, we all want the same thing — we want our judges to be fair — period.”

Earl Taylor, the St. Landry district attorney, filed a suit against Anseman about her eligibility to run in the election. She submitted an appeal on Tuesday, March 14. Anseman joined the Louisiana State Bar Association in 2003. In her successful appeal, she cited the language in Article V, Section 24 of Louisiana’s 1974 constitution, which she said changed the requirements for judicial eligibility from the old 1921 constitution. Anseman stressed she will end politics in the courts.

“Make no mistake about it,” she said. “I’m going to do everything in my power… to stop this political machine in its tracks.”

Anseman previously practiced law at Liskow & Lewis in Lafayette. She left her job in 2013 to take care of her sick father, who later passed away. Currently, Anseman describes herself as a full-time homemaker. She and her husband, Norman Anseman, who is also an attorney, have three sons, ages 14, 12 and 8.

She is also a yoga instructor at City Park at River Ranch, a community volunteer for March of Dimes and volunteer for Junior League of Lafayette, according to her LinkedIn profile.

NAME: Candyce Perret

AGE: 46

PARTY: Republican

HOMETOWN: Marksville

OCCUPATION: Attorney; general counsel and co-owner of The Perret Group, LLC; former city prosecutor for Marksville, and former city attorney for Arnaudville, Leonville, Krotz Springs and Port Barre.

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s from the University of Denver in 1992, J.D. from Loyola University New Orleans Law School in 1997

By Kailey Broussard

Marie Centanni, Perret’s campaign manager, did not make Perret available for an interview for this profile, despite multiple calls and emails.

Perret’s campaign has also declined multiple invitations to forums and debates, including one held Tuesday by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Society of Professional Journalists, the state’s professional SPJ chapter and the Acadiana Press Club.

“Any candidate for elected office should be transparent with and accessible to the media and the general public,” said Jason Maloy, Ph.D., a political science professor at UL Lafayette, in an email. “Failing to show up for a public forum this close to an election is bad form.”

“The strategy that Ms. Perret is pursuing denies voters the information they need to make an informed decision,” said Pearson Cross, Ph.D., an associate political science professor at UL Lafayette, in an email. “As such, voters need to make their own decision about a candidate who avoids meeting with the press and attending campaign events designed to inform the public.”

The Independent and the Daily Iberian reported in early March that Perret was arrested in 2004 in Walton County, Florida, on a charge of indecent exposure. According to the offense report, Perret warned police that she was an assistant district attorney who had experience handling civil cases for false arrests. Perret never held the position of assistant district attorney, although she once served as a city prosecutor in Marksville.

Perret’s charges were dropped in 2005 after she completed a deferred prosecution agreement, in which a prosecutor agrees to grant amnesty if the defendant fulfills specific requirements such as paying fines.

The Independent also found Perret’s ex-fiancé, John Houghtaling II, received a restraining order against Perret for stalking, harassing and threatening Houghtaling and his then-girlfriend Brittany Benoit. The digital publication received the case document from a duty judge.

The suit is one of three civil actions Houghtailing filed against Gagnard between October 2004 and February 2006, all of which are sealed. The Independent stated in an article it will attempt to unseal the records.

The Independent also reported that her husband Hunter Perret’s company, Louisiana Specialty Institute, has come under FBI investigation for its billing practices. Candyce Perret reportedly served as counsel for LSI in 2013 and ran the company while her husband received cancer treatment.

“I don’t generally put much stock in personal scandals myself, but a candidate’s legal problems are bound to seem relevant in a race for judgeship,” Maloy said.

Perret was a senior law clerk for the 4th Circuit Court of Appeal from 2004-2006. In addition to Perret’s 20 years as a practicing attorney. She is also a volunteer for Miles Perret Cancer Services; a board member for One Acadiana; and a member of Our Lady of Wisdom Church’s Campaign Leadership Committee. She served as president of the Avoyelles Parish Bar Association from 2001-2002.

She and her husband have three children.

NAME: Susan Theall

AGE: 60

PARTY: Republican

HOMETOWN: Jennings

OCCUPATION: Attorney; family court district judge in the 15th Judicial District, 2011-2015.

EDUCATION: B.A., University of Southwestern Louisiana (now UL Lafayette), 1980; J.D, Loyola University New Orleans, 1985

By Kendrick Cooper

Susan Theall said in an interview on campus on March 14 that she leads a campaign that stresses the importance of experience and qualifications. Of the three candidates, she said, she is the only one who knows “what it is like being a lawyer in the middle of a trial” and being “a judge in the middle of a trial.”

Theall also mentioned establishing the only self-representation court in Louisiana, which allowed people who couldn’t afford court fees, or a lawyer, to represent themselves in court.

“What most normal people want is to simply have their say with the judge,” Theall said.

Theall said she takes advantage of every opportunity she has to meet people and to spread the word about experience and qualifications.

“I’ve spent countless hours over the last two months trying to visit every single parish and every single town that I can to try to meet as many people as I can, and the message that I give to them is that experience does matter,” Theall said. “That length of experience, and that experience as a judge, I believe, makes me uniquely qualified for this position.

“This race is about experience,” she reiterated. “It’s about who has the breadth and depth of experience as a lawyer and as a judge to handle the job of a court of appeals judge. With my 31 years of experience I believe that I’m a person that can do this.

Theall was granted a specialization in family law in 1995. She was president, vice president and treasurer of the Lafayette Parish Bar Association family law subsection. She’s also a former board member of the Louisiana Bar Foundation.

She was elected a family court judge in 2011 for the 15th Judicial District, which encompasses Acadia, Lafayette and Vermilion parishes. She was narrowly defeated for re-election in 2015 by Judge Charlie Fitzgerald.

Theall is not married.