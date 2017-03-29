Lafayette Mayor President Joel Robideaux is preparing a plan that may give University of Louisiana at Lafayette students easier access to downtown Lafayette and Freetown via an environmentally conscious bus loop.

Robideaux said the 20-minute loop, which is still in its conceptual stages, would deploy a trolley or electric vehicle that would make its way through Freetown, which houses McKinley Street bars such as the Bulldog and Poet’s as well as The Quarters, and loop through downtown and return to campus.

The result, he said, would thin the amount of traffic on arterial roads.

“That also keeps us kind of off University (Avenue) and off Johnston Street,” he said.

According to The Independent, the bus loop, which will be open for public use, will grow depending on how well received the service proves. This will affect where the stops will be and how many there will be.

Robideaux said he expects the public to receive the bus service well.

“My hope is that from day one, they’re engaged so that I have to look at adding either another vehicle or getting one that has more capacity on the vehicle,” he said.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization, a transportation planning agency for urban Lafayette that is part of the Acadiana Planning Commission, is seeking to move $2 million currently set aside for Ambassador Caffery and Johnston Street improvements that are reportedly no longer necessary.

According to Melanie Bordelon, MPO manager, the transfer of funds may take place at their May meeting.

Stuart Glaeser, director of UL Lafayette’s Office of Transportation Services, said he is unsure how the loop will be used to get to campus.

“I don’t know how many people in the downtown Lafayette area would use that bus to get to campus opposed to driving out and parking at Cajun Field,” he said.

Glaeser said he doesn’t think the new bus loop will affect the transportation services at UL Lafayette.

“It all depends on where that proposed route is and if it’s going to affect anybody that can get on that bus opposed to driving out,” said Glaeser.

Glaeser said he thinks the UL Lafayette transit system will not be affected by this new bus loop other than a few new buses around campus. Glaeser said because UL Lafayette doesn’t provide transit services in the downtown area, it would increase the riders of the Lafayette Transit System.

Kate Durio, director of marketing and events for Downtown Development Authority, described the plan as a “double benefit” for both businesses and public transportation.

“Not only do you connect the students with the rest of your community by offering something like this loop, but the other thing you’re doing is you’re actually creating kind of a new generation of public transportation riders.”

Dominic Santiny, a sophomore education major, said he thinks the new bus loop could be helpful to students getting to and from downtown amenities because most students are not well-funded and downtown parking is sparse.

Santiny said the bus loop could also be beneficial to students because not all students have vehicles or are uncomfortable driving downtown.

“It may get mixed reviews,” said Santiny. “Like I said, some may benefit from it, such as those without vehicles. Some may see it as an added expense. Some may worry about who’s going to pay for this, especially with the decline in TOPS and the uncertainty of it. A lot of people are kind of holding tight to their wallets.”

Santiny said he would ride the new bus because he hasn’t really experienced the downtown area because of parking.

“Most of the time, it’s hard to find free parking, if there is any,” Santiny said. “To be honest, in this day and age, I don’t carry many quarters for the meters. The opportunity may give me the chance to view downtown and explore the historical area of Lafayette.”

Glaeser said he thinks the new bus loop is a good idea.

“I’m not opposed to it at all,” Glaeser said. “I think we have to coordinate our efforts with the city to make it good for everybody who comes to the university.”

Durio agreed, and said the service will create a “robust transportation system.”

“As the university master plan moves farther from our dependency and goes to building more residential (homes) for students and improving the amenities that are available in and around campus, this is just furthering that mission,” she said.

Here’s a sketch of what places the bus loop could possibly hit:

