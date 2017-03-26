In both the U.S. and Europe, the hijab remains a contentious issue. Liberals see it as a sign of diversity, but conservatives see it as a lack of assimilation — even a threat. This issue is about to flare up again in Europe with a recent legal decision.

The Court of Justice of the European Union recently ruled that employers are allowed to prohibit Muslim women from wearing hijabs and other head coverings from the workplace, so long as the rule doesn’t target Muslim women specifically, but all headdresses and potential religious symbols.

Europe has a far more secularized culture than the U.S., but it manifests as almost a polar opposite. Here, we tend to favor pluralism. People are allowed to publicly express their religious beliefs through speech, dress and actions, generally, so long as they aren’t forcing them on others. It’s an encouragement of diversity that stems from our self-image as a “melting pot.”

By contrast, many places in Europe treat public displays of faith as a taboo. It’s more hostile to religion, and this comes from the anti-clerical tradition following a century and a half of religious warfare. It is not a barren, godless wasteland, but overt displays of faith aren’t as common. Even something as simple as a cross on a necklace in the workplace is a complicated legal proceeding. For example, our politicians are practically required to brag about how religious they are. In Europe, politicians rarely talk about their faith.

Attitudes towards the hijab among the American left tend to be towards inclusion. Many women have shown solidarity by wearing hijabs of their own for a day (though this is controversial among Muslim women). Nike has found marketing athletic hijabs to be very profitable. However, bans on the hijab are celebrated on the right, although this increases the amount of prejudice these women face by stigmatizing them and denying them their own religious freedom.

All this aside, I still think the hijab and similar head coverings are sexist. When you look at most world religions, whether Islam, Christianity, Hinduism and so on, the rules for modesty and cleanliness are almost more extensive for women than men. Often times, the reason is so that the women don’t create lustful feelings in men, but that’s not necessarily women’s jobs. Men should have the discipline to control their own thoughts and feelings. A woman should be able to dress however she wants without the threat of men harassing them.

I despise the idea that some women are forced to wear hijabs and other head coverings. I also disagree that laws should be in place that forbids them. Feminism is about choice, and if some women choose to wear head coverings, that’s their choice. I have no desire to wear one, so I won’t. But it should be up to each individual woman.

The more fundamentalist sects of Islam (just like any other religion) are threats to society. Fundamentalists seek to upend our modern civilization and replace it with their interpretation of ancient religions. Anyone opposing them is a sinner or heretic and, therefore, the enemy. So we must fight those who have these goals. However, millions of people in all religions don’t want this future, either. They would rather live peacefully with their faith than impose it on others. We must remember this in future fights over such overt displays of religion like the hijab.