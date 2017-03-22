Coming off a week with two wins and two losses, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team will finish their homestand against Houston and Tulane in midweek matchups before heading East to Troy, Alabama to play their first conference road series of the season.

The Cajuns dropped a game in Ruston against Louisiana Tech, which featured the largest crowd in Louisiana Tech history, in 13 innings before coming home and winning the conference opener against Appalachian State, where they won the Friday and Sunday games.

“I thought we were one pitch, or really one hit away from being a three and one week,” said head coach Tony Robichaux. “I actually thought we played better in a loss to (Louisiana) Tech on Wednesday than we did Sunday in a win. Sometimes you can play bad in our business and the game will still allow you to win.”

The Cajuns will face the 13-5 Houston Cougars on Tuesday and the 6-13 Tulane Green Wave, who have struggled in the first year of head coach Travis Jewett, on Wednesday before opening up their conference road slate against the Troy Trojans who took two of three from Little Rock in their conference series opener.

It will be the first week with five games in a week for the Cajuns.

“It’s going to tax our pitching staff for the first time, so guys are going to have to help out, some guys who might not have thrown a lot will have to stand up and help out,” said Robichaux.

The Trojans and the Cajuns are both tied at the top of the Sun Belt Conference at 2-1 with four other teams after the first weekend of conference play.

The Cajuns have struggled to score runs in the recent week as they left 33 runners on base last week and were outscored by opponents 21-16 last week, but the Cajuns have found ways to manufacture runs.

“Right now we’re not scoring a lot of runs, so instead of crying about that, we have to counteract that,” Robichaux said. “The way to counteract that is we’ve got to pitch, play defense and do the little things.”

The Cajuns seem to have found answers in the bullpen as the emergence of juniors Wyatt Marks and Evan Guillory, as well as senior Jevin Huval, have helped to bridge the gap in the innings between the starter and Cajuns junior closer Dylan Moore.

The trio of Marks, Guillory, and Huval have combined to throw 44.1 innings and struck out 53 batters and a 3.46 ERA.

The Cajuns’ three-weekend starters of junior Gunner Leger and sophomores Nick Lee and Hogan Harris had combined to throw 75 innings on the season with an ERA of 1.80.

Leger has been the best of the trio as he has only given up one run over 27.2 innings in his last four starts. His ERA over that time is 0.33. Batters are hitting .121 against Leger this season.

“This team has been real good about being able to respond because you can’t pick and choose the games you win and lose, but you can pick and choose how you respond,” said Robichaux.