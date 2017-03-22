“Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street” is a Tony and Oliver award-winning musical set to music and lyrics by Steven Sondheim, and now its Lafayette debut will take place thanks in part to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Opera Theater, Wind Ensemble and Performing Arts.



For William Hochkeppel, Ph.D., and Shawn Roy, directors of the Wind Ensemble and UL Lafayette’s Opera Theater, respectively, “Sweeney Todd” is a musical they had been planning for years.



The basic premise of the musical is of a murderous barber. Unjustly imprisoned and removed from his wife for 15 years, he returns to exact revenge on the judge with the help of his co-conspirer, piemaker Mrs. Lovett.



Hochkeppel said he has wanted to field the production since he met Roy when he arrived at the university 25 years ago. After going through what both described as a waiting process to obtain performing rights for the musical (only a certain number of locations can obtain it per year).



“It was us wanting and then figuring out how to make it happen. So when you say, ‘yes’ you then say, ‘wait, what am I getting into?” Hochkeppel said.



Besides directing for the UL Lafayette Opera Theater, Roy is the lead role — he plays the demon barber himself. Roy has been with UL Lafayette for 19 years. Before joining as faculty, he was a professional singer. He performed in many operas and musicals, both at home and around the world.



“I have 11 voice students, three classes besides this. We’re not like other professors who teach and go home. We stay,” he said.

The Wind Ensemble is primarily a group of student musicians that play woodwinds, brass and percussion instruments. Several of them were handpicked to volunteer their time for the play.



“I think people will be impressed with the talent in this musical, which is 90 percent students,” said Hochkeppel. “This is not Broadway, but then, kinda like Broadway on the bayou.”



Hochkeppel, who is in his 40th year of college teaching, added, “It’s been eight in the morning until 10 at night since January.”

Kellie Roy, a nursing major and sophomore, is one member of the Wind Ensemble who plays clarinet and bass clarinet. She said Wind Ensemble members received their music for the production before winter break and came prepared to practice.

Hochkeppel stated 31 members of the Wind Ensemble were participating.



“They will be involved every night next week for three to five hours, so it’s a lot for the people willing to do it,” he said.



“I know for me it’s that I plan my practice time and my school work around those rehearsals,” said Alyxis Mayeaux, a senior music education major who plays percussion instruments.



Kellie Roy said the rehearsals require apt time management and an adjustment to daily routines.



“There’s no free time anymore, so things just have to be shifted around,” she said.



Both Kellie Roy and Mayeaux said the musical presented a challenge to the Wind Ensemble.



“It’s probably one of the hardest musicals to read and perform,” she said. “There are so many different key changes on top of one another and so many clusters of notes that just make it hard for the vocalist and for the instrumentalist.”



Additionally, Roy said the musical is traditionally an orchestral arrangement. Hochkeppel translated all of the notes played by stringed instruments into those of woodwinds, making it a unique rendition.



“You work with what you have,” Hochkeppel said, “and in the Wind Ensemble, you have woodwinds, brass and percussion, plus some synthesizers and two organs and you’re able to move parts around in such a way that it will sound colorful and complete.”

On the performance side, Casey Robichaux plays Beadle Bamford and is understudy, or backup for Sweeney Todd. A senior vocal performance major, Robichaux has been involved in every production since first enrolling at UL Lafayette, a requirement of his major.



“We started rehearsals two days before actual school started in January,” he said, “and we only had a few weeks of music rehearsal before we had to put it on its feet. It’s a monster of a show.”



Vanessa Benoit, another student, is also a vocal performance major in her sophomore year. Benoit plays the beggar woman in the play. She said although the role was a bit out of her comfort zone, she enjoys it all the same.



“My favorite part is the Sitzeprobe (German for sitting and probing), which we had last night,” Robichaux said. “It’s where the cast sits with the musical ensemble and we put the music together for the first time.”



Typically, Robichaux said, performers accompanied by a piano as they sing for rehearsals.



“The first time hearing everything together is really exciting because you know what’s coming and how great it’s going to be,” he said.



“His musicals are known to be the pinnacle of his compositions,” Roy said of the importance of Sondheim’s work. “I walk away every night in awe of what I just did or attempted to do. It’s every aspect of what you think theater is put together.”



Roy said he believes this to be important for everyone involved, and he explained that it’s known to be a challenging piece. He expressed how the biggest challenge for himself was to be the director and actor. However, Roy also said he had a really good co-director, Miguel Ochoa, who is handling things while Roy is on stage.



Roy explained how, because many of the characters are older, rehearsals were held for the Lafayette community at large. Beth Brooks is one of those performing in the musical as Mrs. Lovette. A local nurse, Kellie Roy stated that she did a lot of theater earlier in life. There will be 28 chairs (or actors) in the musical.



“At the surface level there’s murder, love, lust, cannibalism,” Hochkeppel said, “It has everything and humor. It has all of humanity at stage during a bad time.”



The production will have three showings, on March 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. and on March 26 at 3:00 p.m. For current UL Lafayette students, faculty and adjuncts the admission is free. UL Lafayette students may either obtain tickets online up to two hours before the performance begins, or they may be able to obtain tickets at the door. However, a UL Lafayette ID must be shown at the door with the free ticket, or a full ticket price will be charged. For more information and ticket pricings, visit opera.ulpfar.org.