The 18th-ranked Louisiana softball team secured a 20-5 record over the weekend with a three-game sweep over the UTA Mavericks.

Louisiana pulled off a narrow victory over the Mavericks in game with the score of 6-5. As the weekend went on for the Cajuns, they found their stride. Game two featured the Cajuns’ softball team winning 6-2. Louisiana’s Ragin’ Cajuns finished off the series with a 11-2 victory in six innings.

The games were played at Lamson Park, where the Cajuns were able to outscore the the Mavericks 23-9 over the course of the three games. Behind their strong offense, Louisiana has now won nine straight conferences games.

The offensive production for the Cajuns came mostly from the top three batters in the lineup. Kara Gremillion, Haley Hayden and Aleah Craighton batted in seven runs while scoring 11 runs themselves. However, DJ Sanders stole the show with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Cajuns pitcher Alex Stewart did not issue a walk and only allowed two earned runs. Stewart did give up eight hits, but as a whole the pitching for the Cajuns did not harm them. They allowed just five earned runs in the three games, including Alyssa Denham who only gave up one earned run on Sunday. UTA’s other four runs over the weekend came courtesy of Louisiana’s defense. The Cajuns made four errors leading to those runs for the Mavericks.

The Cajuns’ softball team had a lot more positives than negatives and it showed in the results. They were able to remain undefeated in conferences play and stay hot going into South Alabama.

Louisiana will go on the road for the first time in 2017 to face South Alabama in a three-game series.

South Alabama, despite being 2-4 in conference play, will challenge the Cajuns. The Jaguars have an overall record of 19-8, but they are an impressive 15-1 at home. They are fresh off a series win themselves.

The Jaguars defeated Coastal Carolina in two of three games over the weekend to rebound after four consecutive losses, which included a 0-3 series loss to Georgia State.

The pitching for South Alabama, led by Devin Brown and Destin Vicknair, have pitched a total of 172 strikeouts on the season and averaging an ERA of 1.77.

Batting-wise, South Alabama’s Amanda Minahan leads the team with 20 RBIs and six home runs. Kaleigh Todd leads the Jaguars in hits with 34 and she leads with 23 runs.

This road trip will be a good test for the Cajuns. Not only will it be tough having to go on the road, but South Alabama presents an unbeatable presence on their home field. Their pitching has been solid throughout the season and they average around four runs per game.

Louisiana gives South Alabama reason to fear, though. They are riding their momentum into Jaguar Field. The Cajuns will look to remain undefeated in league play and continue their conference-game winning streak when they take on South Alabama March 25-26.