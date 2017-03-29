Two French students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette seem to have the same ideas, but for different reasons, about who should replace current President François Hollande after the April 23 election.

The most controversial candidate — dubbed “the Trump of France” by citizens — is Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right party National Front. Le Pen, 48, shares similar isolationist views with U.S. President Donald Trump that are reflected in her proposals to deport illegal immigrants, pull out of the European Union and return to the French franc currency.

“She’s definitely not my favorite candidate, but she has some good ideas overall,” said Inés Collet, 22, Paris native and senior business major.

Collet said although she does not agree with Le Pen’s immigration or isolationist policies, she thinks her social policies are “quite all right.”

“I don’t like her ideas,” agreed Adele Laroche, a 23-year-old from Paris, who is earning her master’s in business administration. “She’s so into French people, but France is not (just) about that; it’s about immigrants as well.”

The first round of the election will be April 23 and the second round, or runoff, is May 8.

Though France may be “about immigrants” now, it spent 169 years shaping its government for native French people. France has seen five republics, two monarchies, two Napoleonic empires and one fascist puppet government during World War II.

The democratic cycle began with the 1789 revolution against King Louis XVI and ended with Charles De Gaulle establishing the Fifth Republic in 1958.

The Fifth Republic, which will reach its 60-year mark in October 2018, still reigns today with its main feature being a strong executive leader. The only government kept longer was the Third Republic, which lasted 70 years.

Le Pen took control of the National Front in 2011 when her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, retired. He founded the party in 1972 and based its platform on anti-Semitism, anti-immigration and anti-globalization. Since Marine Le Pen took control of the party, she has tried to tone down her father’s harsh rhetoric to make the party palatable for more voters.

“She started trying to undemonize the rather rancid smell that was coming from her father’s party,” said Jacques Henri, a sociology and anthropology professor at UL Lafayette, who is also from Paris.

Henri said the rhetoric change has been somewhat effective, noting that Le Pen now holds a little more than 26 percent in French polls.

“They (National Front) have definitely gained a very important foothold in certain areas that have large immigrant populations,” Henri added.

Following closely on Le Pen’s heels is Emmanuel Macron, who is representing his own party En Marche! (On the Move!) and holds 25 percent in polls.

Macron, 39, is the youngest candidate and the only centrist in the campaign field. He advocates cutting government spending, allowing companies to negotiate increasing the 35-hour work week and staying in the European Union. Before running for office he was the minister of economy, industry and digital affairs.

“He’s mixing the social stuff from the left with the economy from the right to get a good balance,” Collet said.

Laroche described Macron as a “new face of politicians in France.” She said she thinks his economic policies are strong, but his idea to make people work on Sundays and raise the retirement age could cost him votes.

“He is typical of what we could call the central left,” Henri said.

Henri noted that Macron came into the race as a “dark horse,” young with little experience. As other candidates faltered, however, he found himself suddenly in a favorable position.

“I think the people in France who were repelled by Brexit (Great Britain’s vote to leave the European Union) and Trump are kind of gravitating to Macron because he just seems to be well-positioned,” said Jason Maloy, Ph.D., a political science professor at UL Lafayette.

There are almost 67 million people in France, according to the CIA World Factbook, about one-fifth the U.S.’ 324 million. France is only 248,573 square miles, a little smaller than Texas.

The GDP per capita, according to the most recent data from 2015 by the World Bank Group, is $36,205, compared to $56,115 for the U.S. It also showed France’s GDP at $2.419 trillion, compared to the U.S.’ $18.037 trillion.

The other two major candidates running, François Fillon and Benoît Hamon, have been falling behind.

Fillon, 63, a Republican, was the prime minister under former President Nicolas Sarkozy from 2007 to 2012, but a recent scandal accusing him of paying his wife and two children almost 1 million euros of public funds has hurt his chances.

“This has been a recurring problem in French politics,” Henri said.

“There are so many scandals coming from Fillon,” Laroche said. “It’s not looking good for him. I don’t think he’ll make it to the second round.”

“He stole money from us,” Collet said, appalled. “That was a huge shock for everyone, especially for his voters. How can you trust that guy?”

Hamon, 49, a Socialist, sticks relatively close to the traditional views of his party, but Laroche said she doesn’t think he is charismatic enough to win. He has only 12 percent in polls.

Though professionals are speculating Le Pen is guaranteed a spot in the runoff, Maloy said he doesn’t think it’s likely she’ll win the presidency. He recalled when her father made it to the second round in 2002, only to lose in a landslide to Jacques Chirac.

“I think Le Pen is viewed as sort of ideologically beyond the pale, to an extent that even goes beyond what people said about Trump in the U.S.,” Maloy said.

“She’ll never make it into the presidency,” Henri concurred. “It’s just the revulsion that her ideas generate among a large group of the population, including people from the right.”

