The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football team has released their 2017 schedule, which features five home games and two games slated for national broadcasting on ESPN.

The Cajuns will play only five home games in 2017. This is the first time since the 2013 season that they do not play the usual six games at Cajun Field.

“We recognize that five home games is not our standard, and moving forward, we will focus on scheduling six or more games at Cajun Field or in the state of Louisiana,” Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard, Ph.D., said.

The Cajuns will open their season at home against Southeastern in the first matchup between the two schools since 1981. Then, the team will head out on their first road trip of the season where the Cajuns will take on Tulsa and Texas A&M in back-to-back weeks.

Following a home matchup against the rival Warhawks from ULM and a road trip 2,398 miles north to Moscow, Idaho, to play the Idaho Vandals, the Cajuns will play the first of their back-to-back games (against Texas State and Arkansas State) that will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Following the home game against Texas State, the Cajuns will head out on their longest road trip of the season, spanning nearly a month, with three games against Arkansas State, South Alabama and Ole Miss.

The Cajuns will finish their season with two of the last three games at home with New Mexico State and Georgia Southern visiting Cajun Field. The team is scheduled to close out their season in Boone, North Carolina, against Appalachian State.

The Cajuns 2017 campaign features matchups against six schools that went to a bowl game last year.

Head coach Mark Hudspeth said this year’s lineup may be one of the toughest schedules in recent years for the Cajuns.

“It will be one of the most challenging schedules that we have had in the last seven years, and we will continue to work hard in making sure our team is up to the challenge,” Hudspeth said. “We have played really well on the road in the past and we are excited about attacking the challenge of seven road games this year. We are also excited to be picked to play in two ESPN Thursday night games. It will continue to bring our university and community great exposure to a national audience.