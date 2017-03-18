On March 6, House Republicans unveiled their long-awaited health care bill to replace the Affordable Care Act. The American Health Care Act had been hiding in a basement for some time with no access to the public, even shielded from Republicans like Rand Paul, who was physically barred from seeing the bill. The censoring of the bill from the public gives preface its content.



The Affordable Care Act granted medical coverage to over 15 million people and expanded Medicaid for large sums of the poorest Americans. Because the threat of repeal is becoming a reality, major backlash towards Republican officials has swept the country at town halls, which Trump has deemed “so-called angry protesters.” Marco Rubio has called his own constituents “rude and stupid,” which he must only find out second-hand, being that he skips his own town halls. Many Republicans, afraid of the consequences of their actions, have even gone so far as to say the protests have been paid for by the likes of Barack Obama and George Soros. Of course, there is zero evidence for “paid protesters.” The contempt for the masses, which Republicans hold is truly disappointing, yet not at all surprising.



So with a new health care bill, who wins? With a Republican House and Senate who have passed countless bills in recent months allowing coal companies to dump debris in water, cutting a large amount of funding toward the EPA and ending arts programs, which comprise 0.02 percent of the annual budget, it’s no surprise the GOP’s health care bill will protect the wealthiest Americans at the expense of the poorest.



According to the Congressional Budget Office, 14 million low-income Americans will lose their health care by 2018. This number will increase to 24 million by 2026. By 2020, Medicaid enrollment will “freeze,” and those covered by it will pay a deadly toll of $880 billion (after Trump promised not to cut any of it). Those who make more than $200,000 a year will save a total of $346 billion over the next 10 years due to enormous tax cuts on the wealthiest households from the ACA. The top 400 wealthiest households in America will save $7 million a year. Most importantly, these tax cuts do nothing for households earning less than $200,000 annually.



Thus, it is quite clear why the GOP hid the bill, damned those who fought it and is attempting to pass it without interference in the House and Senate — to, as always, give all the benefits to the wealthiest in the country. This is nothing new for either party.

Historically, being that they are so obviously funded by the wealthy, politicians work towards benefitting the rich at the expense of the poor. Democrats are guilty as well, but the Republicans scream it from the rooftops and swear on their lives that it’s for the good of everyone. This rooted in an ideology that supposes that what is good for the rich is good for all, but retrospect is 20/20, and as in the case of the Gilded Age of Robber Barons, this is demonstrably false.



This violent act toward the masses of the United States is nothing new, and the politicians who support it will deny the animosity of the people as false, but as has been shown throughout history, resistance proves legitimate and effective.



Republicans are scared to death and have even admitted that protests could stop the bill.

