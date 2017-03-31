On Aug. 8, Kenya will elect its fifth president under its 1964 constitution, and three Lafayette sources agree old feuds and new governmental corruption could lead to low voter turnout and minuscule change.

Stanley Limoh, 21, a student-athlete at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette studying mechanical engineering, said Kenyans traditionally shun political involvement because of lack of support from the government. He explained elections are won through tribal alliances, but said this election could be different if people pay more attention than usual.

“Some people support just because they’re coming from a certain tribe,” Limoh explained. “They didn’t care at the last election, but if you look at this election, people are becoming more knowing of what’s going on. The people are feeling like the government is more corrupt at the moment, so the people are pushing for change.”

Limoh explained the current president, Uhuru Kenyatta, who is also the son of Kenya’s first president, Jomo Kenyatta, and his running mate, William Ruto, come from two of the largest tribes in Kenya, the Kikuyu and the Kelenjiin. He said those groups combined encompass 90 percent of the population, making victory inevitable for any politician from those tribes.

According to Limoh, each of the four presidents since independence came from the Kikuyu or the Kalenjiin. This is what led to the confusion and chaos following the December 2007 election.

“A lot of these African countries are postcolonial states, meaning fairly recently — within living memory — they were colonies of a European country,” said Jason Maloy, Ph.D., a political science professor at UL Lafayette who teaches a course on international relations.

Kenya gained its independence from Great Britain in 1963. During the transition from colonial rule the population was divided, creating problems throughout Africa, according to Daniel Kagera, 40, a Lafayette resident who relocated to the U.S. 15 years ago.

“What happened is that most African countries were colonized by the Europeans,” said Kagera. “They came and divided the land into different sections. What that did was put different tribes in different countries. (This is) the reason why Kenya has always had a problem with elections. I’m a Kikuyu (the largest tribe), so there’s no way I’m going to vote for a Luo (the third largest tribe), because I don’t even know their language.”

Kagera stated there are 42 distinct tribes in Kenya, each with its own tribal dialect.

“We call them tribes. The reason we call them tribes is because they don’t qualify to be languages because they cannot be written down,” he elaborated.

According to Kagera, lack of communication and tribal allegiances are causing chaos. In fact, he said the only thing uniting most Kenyans is Swahili, the national language. He also blames electoral and governmental corruption.

. “Everybody just wants their tribe to be president,” Kagera explained.

Kagera said members of parliament are some of the highest paid government officials in the world, comparable to those of developed countries.

According to Forbes, Kenyatta, has a basic salary of Ksh 1.2 million (shillings), about $14,000 per month. His net worth in 2016 was $500 million, mostly in land.

“If you look at how much a local guy’s making, the common citizen, and compare it to how much a politician is making in Kenya, you don’t want to be a CEO,” Kegera emphasized. “You want to be a politician. That’s where the problems come.

“When the government divides the money, it’s supposed to be for the whole country, but if I’m the president, I’m first going to make sure that I put it to my area. That means my tribe will support me so that I can bring the development.”

Kenya is twice the size of Nevada, with a population of 47.3 million, but has a per capita income of only $3,400. Its main exports are tea, coffee and flowers. Kenya has an agricultural background, which puts the economy at the mercy of crop outputs.

Raila Odinga, former prime minister of Kenya and candidate in the 2017 election, has been contending for the presidency since 1997. Limoh explained that in 2007, Odinga was favored to win, because he joined forces with Ruto. This meant Odinga, a Luo, theoretically had the support of the second- and third-largest tribes. However, Mwai Kibaki, a Kikuya, was declared the winner with 46 percent of the vote.

Kenya adapted the two-round system style of voting from the French colonies, according to Maloy. A candidate can win if he or she receives 50 percent in the first round. If not, the top two candidates move to the second round, similar to Louisiana’s runoffs.

Kibaki’s victory in 2007 with only 46 percent, and being sworn in immediately, is what fueled suspicions, which led to allegations of tampering and mass rioting.

Limoh explained that the head of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that year was a Kikuyu, like Kibaki. People of different tribes who supported Odinga felt cheated and rebelled. Limoh said although he believes Kenyans dislike electoral involvement, they do want change.

Limoh predicted Kenyatta will win, and Kenyans are already talking about Ruto for 2022, but if Odinga wins, Limoh said he doubts there will be as much tension.

“We want change, you know,” Limoh confided. “We just want change at the moment.”

“Democracy gives people expectations about freedom and mobility and things like that,” stated Maloy. “If the elites don’t really allow those expectations to be met, then people will be discontented regardless of how many elections you have.”

Limoh and Kegura both said they believed greed divided Africa, but they remain optimistic for change while maintaining that Kenya is stuck in its ways.

“It will always be like that. People will always support people they know and people who speak like them and people who eat their kind of food,” said Kegura. “We always affiliate ourselves with something you know.”

Limoh said he wants to use the skills he acquires from studying mechanical engineering to help the people of Kenya, whom he said he feels are being looked down on. He also said he hopes they become more knowledgeable of the importance of voting so they can reach their goal for change.

“If you look at the basic needs in Kenya, like, it’s really hard for people,” Limoh said. “So the people are feeling like, what’s the reason for us? The government is not supporting us and we are voting for these people.”