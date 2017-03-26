In Louisiana, it is hard to see where the choice is for the uninformed voter. Our state runs a regime based on democracy just like the federal government with an executive, legislative and judicial branch. The people who are elected into office win from name recognition and strategic campaigning. It is easy to see how your voice matters in politics when you show up to the polls and select your favorite candidate. But for those voters who can not pay attention to every detail of a campaign, the candidate’s last name is a huge factor when placing their ballot. Then that person who has the “right” last name is voted into office, and their family continues to “run” that area of Louisiana. It is a constant cycle of these candidates just replacing their retired relative.

Is it really choice if that family has been in power for 50+ years? We are deluded into believing that there is a choice in selecting these candidates into office. “They are really going to fight for my rights,” some might say. What rights are they protecting if they are only interested in staying in power? It seems to just be a sure way to keep their family in power and to hold leverage over all the people in that town, city or village. Not all persons in the family are egotistical, but the question centers around why you want to be a public servant. It is truly a calling to want to dedicate your life to service of others, and for a family to have so many members “called” to service is a bit strange. You can drive into any town and ask an average person from that town who “owns” this place. It usually stems to one family that has constantly been in one of the “elected” positions for the town council.

The ancient Chinese empire, the Great British empire and ancient Egypt were once run by a dynasty of rulers who would just take the place of their passing relatives. It was all about divine intervention in choosing who would rule the existing empire. The citizens had no say in who their rulers were or whether they thought the ruler was fit for the job. The names of these rulers have been remembered through time like King Henry IV, King Tut, etc. It is hard to erase a name from your memory when they have impacted your life so much. There is something similar in the U.S. with “name recognition.” In America, it is believed that we as citizens have a choice when deciding who will represent us through the democratic process.

These families are able to receive the most fundraising dollars because people are willing to invest in a candidate who has the most ‘name recognition.’ Because it is the same families running the cities of Louisiana is why so much stays the same. We are shaped to believe that consistency and proven leadership is the way to go when electing representatives. “Oh, his daddy was a great state representative, so I am going to vote for him,” is a phrase that is regularly said. Room for improvement is not the priority in Louisiana’s elections which are essentially popularity competitions that act as a dynasty.

Our “choice” is taken away from us and other candidates who may be better qualified are almost never elected. This is why persons in power stay in power, and it is sad to see the way an establishment never moves. That’s why it is imperative that you constantly fact check each candidate running for office.

