Lafayette’s music scene is a can of worms that you need to open.

Neat

<a href="http://thatsneat.bandcamp.com/album/i-dont-want-to-be-your-dad">I Don’t Want to be Your Dad by Neat</a>

This self-identified group of spicy dad-rockers sounds like what would happen if Superchunk kidnapped Jeff Tweedy and held him hostage on a couch they bought off Craigslist: a fuzzed-out, amped-up Wilco condensed into a riotous bash of delightfully lazy, messy punk rock. Formed in 2013 more or less as a response to the prevalence of zydeco-based blues-rock and cockrock classicism, Neat’s irreverence for, well, everything really, makes them as fun to see as to listen to.

Neat’s Bandcamp catalogue consists of their debut five-song “Extended Power Play” EP and their full-length “I Don’t Want to Be Your Dad.” Both are equal parts frenetic and effortless: sounding like the raw, unprocessed product of an improved set at a DIY basement house show.

derek

<a href="http://dereksounds.bandcamp.com/album/these-songs-dont-know-me">These Songs Don’t Know Me by derek</a>

Named after the drummer’s douchey fish, derek specializes in reverbed-out lo-fi slacker-rock. Their excellent nine-track album “These Songs Don’t Know Me” touches on subject material like girls, girl problems, Southern living and classism enveloped in the deceptively sunny kind of introspective sadness you can only reach when lying outside on a nice day. derek is existential indie BBQ music.

Forming the Void

<a href="http://formingthevoid.bandcamp.com/album/relic">Relic by Forming the Void</a>

When yours truly, music journalist poseur and international playboy, first started writing for this publication in the fall of 2015, one of my first assignments was to go and interview a band called Forming the Void. They were playing a show at Artmosphere and talked to them a bit beforehand about their influences and the state of the hard-rock/metal in Lafayette. The field has become more populated since then, and FTV has become something of an lowkey sensation, getting press from numerous underground metal/stoner rock publications like Echoes and Dust and Toilet Ov Hell and doing a Skype interview with Swedish metal radio station Into the Void. Their new record, “Relic,” locked in at number six on the February Doom Charts — a critic-compiled ranking of the best new doom-sludge metal and stoner-psychedelic rock albums.

Carbon Poppies

<a href="http://carbonpoppies.bandcamp.com/track/take-care">take care by carbon poppies</a>

You know those beach party movies that were such a thing in the ‘60s? This surf-pop band is kind of like those — sunny and carefree with minimal production. Mixing lackadaisical West Coast/Best Coast vibes with delicate harmonies, this threepiece is a cool julep of sepia-toned Polaroid lens-flares. Wear sunscreen while listening.

Hey Thanks!

<a href="http://heythanks.bandcamp.com/album/one-step-forward-two-steps-back">One Step Forward, Two Steps Back by Hey Thanks!</a>

Make Pop-punk Great Again. These local punks have made some waves in the pop-punk world, grabbing a spot on Warped Tour’s New Orleans date last year (something they are trying to repeat this year) and recently working with Sam Link (Sleeping with Sirens, Crown the Empire) to shoot a music video for the single from their upcoming EP.

Hey Thanks! played their last show with vocalist Dylan Frederick earlier this month when they opened for somehow-still-a-band Metro Station — as Frederick has since departed to pursue full-time his up-and-coming record label Wilhelm Records — but the band has no intention of slowing down, said guitarist Joe Folse. Catch the new lineup for free at Bisbano’s on the March 28.

Get out to a show.

