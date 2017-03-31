As negotiations are underway for the United Kingdom to exit the European Union, a British student said he believes the outcome of Brexit will impact current and future British generations.

“They are having this referendum because there is a split in the population between the younger and the older generations,” said Michael Kritzinger, a sophomore finance major at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “The older generation is wanting an exit from the EU because they want Britain to become a strong, independent country that can survive on its own without any help from the EU.

“The younger generation wants Britain to stay, because the EU allows everybody to travel throughout Europe, without any issues,” he continued. “If the U.K. leaves, I’m not sure if British citizens will be able to travel without any problems, because of prior negotiations the U.K. had with the EU.”

The U.K. became an active member of the EU in 1973 but last June it held a referendum to decide if it should leave union. Britain has a total population of 64 million people and, according to the BBC, 46 million are registered voters.

In the referendum, 17.4 million, or 51.9 percent, voted to leave the EU and 16.1 million, 42.1 percent, voted to remain.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron resigned after the referendum was passed.

“He (Cameron) did not support the referendum to leave the U.K.,” said Kritzinger. “When the referendum came out, I believe Cameron felt he could no longer be the prime minister because the citizens did not share his same desire to stay in the EU, so he decided to resign.”

Prime Minister Theresa May succeeded Cameron, and during her inaugural speech, she stressed protecting the rights of U.K. citizens, and British citizens living in other European countries, were her main priorities.

Jason Maloy, Ph.D., political science and international relations professor at UL Lafayette, said he believes May cannot make many promises because the U.K. is still in the beginning stages of the negotiation process.

“Members of May’s party (Conservative) are urging her to guarantee the rights of British citizens because they fear the retaliation against British citizens,” he said.

Kritzinger agreed with Maloy’s assessment.

“When there is a change in government or power, they make promises they cannot always guarantee,” Kritzinger said. “Eventually they start to realize some of those promises will not become realities.”

In Great Britain, the prime minister is the head of government and he or she can call elections for a new parliament, or House of Commons, at any point during their term. An election must be called at least once every five years. The House of Commons, which is similar to the U.S.’ House of Representatives, is the only elected body in British government.

The history of the U.K. began in 1066 when William of Normandy invaded Great Britain and claimed the throne. Since then, the evolutionary state has slowly developed into the current government, which is deeply rooted in tradition.

Angus Sinclair, a Scottish senior business major at UL Lafayette, said he voted to remain in the EU. Scotland is one of the nations included in the U.K. and united with England in 1707 to become Great Britain.

“In Scotland, 62 percent voted to remain in the EU,” said Sinclair. “Scotland is currently trying to get its independence from the U.K. and, if that happens, maybe we can stay in the EU.

“I enjoy the benefits of being part of the EU, and having a solid idea of what to expect in the future,” he continued. “My parents and I share the same thoughts on the Brexit because nobody really knows how things will work out if we break away.”

Kritzinger said he is against the Brexit because he believes being part of the EU is the best idea.

“Britain has their mind set on being independent,” he said. “As a country, you are only as strong as your current allies. My dad is against the Brexit because he believes it will be a difficult road ahead for the U.K. to renegotiate trade policies and British rights with other European countries.”

The U.K. is made up of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. According to the CIA World Factbook, the U.K. has GDP of $2.6 trillion, or $42,500 per capita, and a total area of 94,058 square miles, slightly smaller than Oregon.

Maloy predicted Brexit could positively impact the U.S.

“Once the U.K. leaves the EU, there will be different trade policies and different taxes for the U.K,” he said. “The U.K. probably will turn to the United States and this could totally drive up trade between the U.K. and the U.S.”

By the end of March, May will have formally triggered Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, notifying the EU of the U.K’s. intention to secede, and any treaties that govern membership will no longer apply to Britain. The process to leave the EU will take about two years.

Maloy said he believes Brexit could start a political trend for other European countries.

“Brexit is a major headline news story in the European countries,” said Maloy. “People are wondering if should they leave the EU, too.”

Kritzinger agreed and said he thinks other countries will pay attention to Brexit and see how things shape out for the U.K.

“I think other Europeans countries want to leave the EU,” he said. “Places like Denmark and Netherlands will sit back and watch how things unfold for Britain before they decide to leave.”