The ladies of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun softball team dominated this weekend at the Ragin’ Cajun Invitational with a record of 6-0.

Louisiana played against Alcorn State, North Dakota State University and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi throughout the three-day invitational. The Cajuns played against Alcorn State and NDSU on Friday, March 3, winning both games with a score of 8-0 and 8-2. The game against Alcorn State ended in five innings.

On Saturday, March 4, Senior Alex Stewart, senior Macey Smith, junior Kylee Jo Trahan and redshirt-freshman Summer Ellyson allowed only three hits during the day against NDSU and Texas A&M-CC. The Ragin’ Cajuns defeated North Dakota with a score of 15-0 in five innings and defeated Texas A&M-CC 8-0 in six innings.

The last day of the invitational, the Cajuns saw two more wins against Texas A&M-CC and Alcorn State with scores of 18-0 and 14-4. Both games ended in five innings. Head Coach Michael Lotief achieved his 700th career win against Texas A&M-CC Sunday morning.

The top home run hitters over the course of the weekend were sophomore utility player Lexie Comeaux with six, junior shortstop DJ Sanders with four, and sophomore third base player Kara Gremillion with three.

The Cajuns have earned a lot of achievements over the last couple of weeks. After defeating Alabama University on Feb. 18 and 19, the Cajuns rose in the USA Today/NFCA Top 25 poll and ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll to rank No. 16.

On Feb. 28 junior shortstop DJ Sanders was named the Sun Belt Conference’s co-Player of the Week for the second week in a row. On March 1, freshman pitcher Alyssa Denham was named Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) Softball Pitcher of the Month for February.

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will be traveling for the first time this season to Boone, North Carolina, to face off against Appalachian State in three games on March 11-12. The Cajuns will be back at Lamson Park on March 18-19 to play against UT Arlington.