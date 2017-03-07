Students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette shared their opinions about legislators sparing higher education in the recent closure of the $304 million budget deficit.



Jasmin Francis, sophomore pharmacy major, said the use of funding to close the deficit is “a great thing.”

“It’s a shame they have to talk about cutting education for people who really want to get one,” she said. “It just amazes me, but I also look at why higher ed has been cut before when there are other areas they could cut back.”

The Legislature decided during special session in February that the budget will be closed with a mixture of funds, including $99 million from the Budget Stabilization Fund, or rainy day fund. With the mid-year budget ending on June 30, subsequent cuts will be made to other sources such as state agencies.



Initially, Gov. John Bel Edwards wanted to use reserve funding for up to $119 million of the budget deficit. Lawmakers considered this proposal, along with a plan submitted by House Republicans featuring only $75 million in funding, in a nine-day session before sending it to the Legislature.





Hannah Armstrong, freshman history major, said it would be a “good thing” and that the resolution of the budget could stop tuition from rising.

“It definitely affects me, because if funding wasn’t there, I would have even more loans,” said Gabriele Chataignier, junior management major. “That, or I wouldn’t be able to go to college.”

“There’s other places we can cut the budget,” Kyle Simon, sophomore chemistry major, said. “Education should be a priority. The youth are our future. It’s an investment that we make over things like industry.”

Simon noted Louisiana is “up there” with states heavily invested in the oil field, but said he thinks legislators should consider avenues beside higher education when making budget cuts.

“I think it’s a good thing not to cut,” Matt Miguez, sophomore kinesiology major, said. “College is expensive enough.”



He added he thinks legislators may have taken too much from the state’s Health Department, which suffered a $40 million cut.



“The government could have taken up to $119 million in funds, but they only used $99 million. They might have to lay people off because of the cuts, and there’s already enough people without jobs,” said Miguez.



“From what I see,” he continued, “Edwards is doing the best he can with what he has. I have a bias towards higher education being funded, but the Jindal administration left him in a hard spot.”

House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, proposed funds be reviewed by the state treasurer and then go straight to paying off the state’s bond debt, instead of going toward other funds. Edwards and the Senate agreed.



“If we are patient with what Edwards is doing,” added Miguez, “we can work it out, and won’t have cuts again.”



Currently, the Legislature has shifted focus to managing the 2018 budget, beginning July 1. State officials are anticipating a $400 million deficit.