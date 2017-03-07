Although some parade-goers walk away from Fat Tuesday festivities with an abundance of beads, stuffed animals and plastic frisbees, nearby residents are left with debris such as beer cans and plastic bags.

Victoria Cheramie, a junior exercise science major, who lives in a neighborhood near Johnston Street, said she returned home from the break to leftover Mardi Gras trash.

“(On) the walk home from campus every day, I’m still seeing litter like old barbecue charcoal and beer cans,” she said.

Brian Smith, street superintendent for city-parish government, said cleaning up after parades is a 100-person job.

“It requires all of our streets and drainage department and all of our available trucks and trailers to transport (trash),” he said.

Before the first parade, Smith’s team assembled around 5,500 barricades to line the parade route, which meanders from Jefferson Street to Johnston Street before finishing at Cajun Field fairgrounds. After the parades, the team cleans the street using leaf blowers and trash pickers.

“We blow what we can into the street for the mechanical sweepers to do most of the labor to pick it up,” he said. “Anything that’s left on the shoulder or on the side, we intentionally place it in the street.”

A couple hours after the last bead is thrown at the KADN/KLAF Independent Parade in Lafayette, city-parish government members wielding leaf blowers and trash pickers comb the parade route for final traces of carnival staples. The team also moves the barricades to the corners of roads for pickup.

Smith said he received $90,500 to replenish cleanup supplies, as well as pay his team overtime for their work — most of which occurs outside normal hours. He said his department also procures the 122 portable toilets on the side of the road, which appear a couple days before parades begin.

Ajani Aubrey, a sophomore economics major, said although the cleaning team removed the bulk of the trash Wednesday, a “sizable amount” of litter remained around his residency near Domino’s Pizza until the weekend.

“Now the holiday litter has assumed the position of just regular litter,” he said.

The cleanup team utilized 16 30-cubic-yard dumpsters for this parade season, which Smith said, the team regularly emptied after each post-parade pickup.

Skyra Rideaux, coordinator for the citywide beautification initiative Project Front Yard, said the community reached out to the organization for advice on hosting a cleaner Mardi Gras. After receiving requests from krewe captains, PFY supplied floats with trash bags for bead wrappers.

“We all want a clean, green Lafayette, but it takes all of us to make sure that this is clean,” Rideaux said.

Project Front Yard launched the social media campaign #PartyLikeYardley to encourage parade-goers to clean up after themselves following the final floats. She said PFY plans to run another campaign for next year’s festivities.

“It’s all of our public space,” she said. “We should all feel a sense of responsibility.”

Rideaux said student organizations and local organizations can schedule cleanup days or volunteer to participate in PFY-led cleanup days. She said PFY has asked Greek organizations to participate in the cleanup coalition’s “Embrace a Space” program. Similar to adopting a road, groups can claim a street or an area for maintenance.

“We’re always interested in groups that want to help keep Lafayette clean,” she said.

