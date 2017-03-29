As President Donald Trump continues his plans to build a wall along the U.S.’ southern border with Mexico, University of Louisiana at Lafayette sources agree the wall won’t solve the perceived immigration problems.

In the recent slew of Trump’s executive orders, a Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements order was signed. The order mentions the estimated $21.6 billion wall having “appropriate materials and technology to most effectively achieve complete operational control of the southern border.”

Mallory Garcia, 22, a UL Lafayette alumna from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, with a degree in international relations, said she feels the wall won’t make a difference.

“(It) will result in being a complete waste of money,” she predicted. “Most illegal immigrants are those who have boarded a plane with a visa, and they simply extend their stay. If the wall were to work, this country would slow down by a large margin, and I don’t think that would be ‘making America great again.’ Besides, after Trump won the election, there have been reports stating the decline in immigration, so he’s doing all the work of a wall.”

Madeline Omana, 22, a senior psychology major at UL Lafayette from Hidalgo, Mexico, agreed the wall won’t solve immigration problems.

“I think they will still find a way, but it’s going to be less,” she said. “It’s going to be harder to cross. Other people are afraid so they’re not coming as much as they used to.”

Jason Maloy, Ph.D., a political science professor at UL Lafayette, said he’d recommend Trump build the wall in select locations.

“If I were advising the president, I would frankly advise him: ‘Don’t try to build the entire wall because you want a deliverable, sooner-rather-than-later (wall). Go for something more partial and strategic,’” he said. “If I were a pragmatic political consultant, I’d say, ‘Don’t be ashamed of the fact you aren’t going to build a whole wall. Tell people we’re started and look at the progress we’ve made.’”

Maloy also said he doubted the wall would be productive.

“I’m skeptical about how much of a difference it’ll make because of the logistical challenges,” he said.

In October, Trump said he would build the wall and have Mexico pay for it. Omana and Garcia said Mexico doesn’t have the money to build the wall and that if Trump wants a wall, the U.S. should pay for it.

“The Mexican government has been facing issues in simply providing for its people,” Garcia said. “The Mexican government has bigger and more serious issues at hand rather than paying for a wall for the U.S.”

Omana agreed.

“I think it is too expensive for him to build,” she said. “I hear he wants Mexico to pay for it. Mexico doesn’t have the money; they have their own problems.”

Mexico’s GDP in 2015 was $1.144 trillion and its GDP per capita was $9,510.60, according to Trading Economics. As of July 2016, Mexico’s population was 123,166,749 in its 767,919 square miles, which is about the size of Alaska and Colorado combined.

Mexico was home to various civilizations before Spaniards conquered the country in 1519. Its territory then spanned from Central Mexico to modern-day California, Colorado and Texas. Mexico gained its independence in 1810 and since then has seen a brief empire, a republic and a dictatorship until finally settling on a one-party democracy in 1929.

Mexico became a democracy under the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, which ruled until Vicente Fox won the 2000 election under the National Action Party. The PRI returned to power in 2012 with Enrique Peña Nieto, the current president.

“Mexican public opinion is divided over it,” Maloy noted. “Any party, any ideology of a Mexican president is going to feel the pressure from his public, or her public, to symbolically stand up to Trump and be an antagonist.”

Omana said she didn’t agree with Trump’s stereotypes of Mexican immigrants.

“Not everyone is like a terrorist or drug dealer,” Omana said. “With all the problems with immigration, we are legal here, but we’re having problems. We have to do an extension of our visas and we have to renew them. It’s getting harder every year to do that, and we pay a lot for that.”

Garcia agreed.

“Immigration is what founded this nation,” she said. “Although some people may not admit it, immigrants largely contribute to our culture and economy. So why not continue to accept them?”

