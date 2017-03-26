Last Thursday, the Trump administration released its budget for 2018. The budget’s cuts include the arts, science and programs designed to aid the poor. Increases will only be seen in the Defense Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Veterans Affairs (“school choice” is getting a major increase as well, but the Department of Education as a whole is receiving one of its biggest cuts in history).

Being that children make up the largest share of poverty in the U.S., their food, their health care and their education will be ripped from them without remorse in the name of “fiscal conservatism,” from a man who has golfed 10 times in seven weeks at about $3 million a trip, all at taxpayers’ expense.

It’s absolutely clear that Donald Trump is the poster child of the “Welfare Queen,” and arguably one of the most “entitled” Americans there is, to borrow the GOP’s favorite anti-poor buzzwords.

The U.S.’ budget deficit is currently $587 billion. This is about $30 billion more than the next eight countries combined. The U.S. has over 800 military bases in 70 different countries. Let’s not kid ourselves: the U.S. is an empire. Trump, however, said he believes the U.S. military is “depleted” and “a disaster.” Thus, the U.S.’ imperialist regime, responsible for the deaths of 20-30 million people since WWII (all in nations given “freedom and democracy”), will be getting a $52 billion increase in 2018.

This means more war, more sons and daughters sent to die, and, most importantly, the continued destruction of the Third World at the hands of U.S. military aggression.

The Department of Homeland Security will also reel in “bigly” with an additional $2.8 billion. However, the DHS will be cut by $667 million in (mainly) pre-disaster mitigation relief funding, meaning FEMA (the part of DHS that actually serves the general public) will be sustaining massive cuts, while Immigration and Customs Agents (ICE) and Border Patrol will receive billions. ICE has, as of late, targeted any and all undocumented persons, many of who had committed no crimes while in the United States, and many more who are homeless.

Meanwhile, Education, NASA, Housing and Development, the EPA, and all other (unmentioned) federal government departments will be receiving billions of dollars in cuts. Recent outrage has arisen from cutting “Meals on Wheels,” a government program used to feed the elderly who can’t get their own food.

After-school care programs will be facing cancellation. Let’s be perfectly clear here: Trump wants to starve poor children. In a recent press conference, White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said there’s “no proof of improved school performance” from these programs. Truly, an utterly capitalist response. Serving people, to these pigs in office, cannot happen unless done in a “deal” fashion, in which there must be compensation (from starving children, of course).

Public education is being gutted to make way for millions of dollars in private school funding. Disguised as “school choice,” Betsy DeVos’ endeavor to drive the rich into private schools and the poor into charters. The difference between these and public schools? Profit. Again, let’s be clear: Trump wants rich kids to get quality education while poor children will be funneled into charter schools, known to be unstable, riddled with fraud and even segregated. The “choice” here is only available to those who can afford it.

The Trump Administration’s budget is a violent act of war toward the masses of not only the U.S., but the world. While the poor gutted at home, millions will die abroad from U.S. military aggression under the guise of “strength.” Along with this budget, the GOP’s health care bill will cause tens of millions of people to lose health insurance. This means tens of millions of people will die. Not only will they die, they will spend their lives without a decent education, nourishment or even a hobby in the arts (because the National Endowment of the Arts is getting cut without question).

If there was any doubt of Trump’s fascism, it has made itself abundantly clear. The poor will die. Our culture will die. Immigrants and refugees will die. Inhabitants of the Third World will die.

Meanwhile, Trump and the rest of the billionaires of the U.S. will enjoy an increase of profits and a continued existence of luxury — all at the expense of the rest of our misery.

The ruling class of the U.S. has just declared war on all of us; luckily, they’re outnumbered.