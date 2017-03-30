A Yemen-born student at LSU-Eunice discussed his anguish over the current civil war and the effect President Donald Trump’s travel ban is having on him personally.

“For me, it’s a major problem,” said Abdulsattar Saleh, a 23-year-old pre-dental sophomore. Saleh, a Sunni Muslim, came to the U.S. in 2005 with his family and has since become a U.S. citizen. Saleh said he travels to his home country almost every summer, but he won’t be able to go back because of President Trump’s travel ban.

“When I came to the U.S. from Yemen, my main goal was education because education in Yemen is not that strong,” he related. “If I go back, it messes with school because I won’t be able to come back. I grew up here. I know nothing but here. It’s basically taking someone who was born in the U.S. and taking them to Russia or Germany and leaving them there.”

Jason Maloy, Ph.D., political science professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who focuses on international relations, said he believes Yemen is on Trump’s travel ban list “because the Yemeni government is not in enough control of their own country at the moment to make taking immigrants from Yemen advisable.”

Saleh complained the ban is “Islamophobic” and stated he is worried about his family still in Yemen because of the current conflict there.

“You’re always worrying about if something happens to them,” Saleh said. “You have in your mind, ‘What’s gonna go next?’ They’re at war — anything can happen.”

Maloy called the civil war a “proxy war” between Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran.

“I think the Yemeni civil war is somewhere the Saudis and the U.S. see a danger of an Iranian-backed group possibly getting control,” said Maloy. “The issue in Yemen is not unfamiliar. I guess you have to decide which side you don’t like more, and you try to defeat them and gamble that the people you’re supporting are not going to turn out nearly as bad.”

Located on the Arabian Peninsula, Yemen is bordered by Saudi Arabia and Oman. The CIA World Factbook estimates of the predominantly Arab and Muslim nation, 65 percent are Sunni and 35 percent are Shiite.

The Republic of Yemen was formed in 1990 with the unification of the U.S.- and Saudi -backed Yemeni Arab Republic in the north, and the Soviet-backed People’s Democratic Republic of Yemen in the south. Ali Abdullah Saleh, who had ruled North Yemen since 1978, became president of the new country.

In 2004, the minority Shiites were led by Hussein al-Houthi in a rebel movement to revive Zaydi Shiites — not to restore imams or religion, but for political reasons. Al-Houthi was killed that year by the government, and his supporters retaliated. In 2009, Saudi and Yemeni al-Qaida branches joined to form al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, according to the BBC.

In 2011, then-President Saleh was ousted, and Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi was inaugurated as president. Saleh then joined forces with the Houthi rebels.

“Saleh is just hungry for power, and he’ll do anything for power,” said Saleh, no relation to the former president. “Since he was overthrown, he thinks he can come back. He was like, ‘Oh, I’ll join with my enemy.’”

As a result of the chaos, al-Qaida took control of territory in southern Yemen. In 2014, Houthi rebels took control of Sana’a, the capital, and demanded the government step down.

In 2015, the Yemeni civil war began in earnest. Again, chaos aided al-Qaida, the Islamic State and the Houthi rebels. The IS targeted Shiite mosques in Sana’a, bombing them and killing 137 people. As the rebels headed south, Hadi fled, but returned six months later, backed by Saudi Arabia and the U.S. The U.S. has supplied the Saudi-led coalition with weapons and intelligence.

“If you’re really gonna help, help the lives,” Saleh said of U.S.-Yemen relations and the travel ban on refugees. “Providing weapons is just gonna make it worse.

“Everybody in there’s main goal is to take over Yemen,” Saleh said of the Yemeni government, the Houthi rebels, al-Qaida and the Islamic State. “The Islamic State wants to take over the whole Middle East.”

Yemen is the poorest country in the Arab world. The CIA World Factbook estimated last year that the GDP per capita was $2,500, compared to the U.S.’s GDP per capita of $57,300. Most Yemenis work in the agriculture and herding industries, and 54 percent of the people were below the poverty line in 2014. Yemen’s population was estimated to be 27.4 million last year; its area is close to that of California.

The low-income nation’s challenges with stabilizing its economy have been “exacerbated” by the current conflict, according to the CIA World Factbook. The war in Yemen has halted exporting oil resources and importing food.

“Everybody (Yemenis) who’s in the U.S. is helping somebody there,” said Saleh. He said jobs there are rare and pay little. “If they don’t have somebody here to provide, I don’t see how they could have made it.

“For other Yemeni people, they work in the U.S. and are the only one to provide for their family. To them, it’s worse because if they get kicked out or go and they can’t come back, the whole family suffers. It’s not just them.”

Long-term challenges Yemen faces include a high population growth rate (2.37 percent last year), high unemployment (33.7 percent in 2010), diminishing water resources and severe food scarcity.

The United Nations estimates 3.1 million Yemenis are displaced. The CIA World Factbook estimates at least 82 percent of the population needs humanitarian assistance.

“The only way I see Yemen peaceful again is without the Houthi, ISIS and al-Qaida,” said Saleh. “As I see it, it’s not gonna stop until the official government comes back. The people of the resistance would rather die than have a peace treaty.

“God knows how long it will take, but it won’t be soon,” he continued.

Related