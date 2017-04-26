At the risk of sounding cliché, because I think every editor has always started their sign off with this, this is the end; this is really, truly and finally it.

I’m graduating, which means my time here with the Vermilion is drawing to a close. It’s time for my camera and me to move on from here, and it’s a fact that is incredibly bittersweet for me.

When I first entered the ALETA house back in the spring semester of 2015 and asked if there were any openings for photographers, I didn’t expect much to come out of it. Back then, I was a hilariously shy yet painfully ambitious photographer, wanting nothing more to prove myself to my peers and the professional world that I could absolutely do this. But again, I can’t stress the fact that I really wasn’t anticipating my world to change as much as it has through my time with the Vermilion.

“Yeah, we really need a sports photographer next year,” Holly Duchmann, former editor in chief, had said. “Would you be interested in that?”

“Yeah, absolutely,” I had said, though at the time I wasn’t totally into the idea.

Anything to get started, right? I told myself I could put up with shooting sports (because it can be incredibly difficult to remove yourself from the fan side of covering things you love) if it meant I had some shots to add to my resume. And yet, look at how much I gained from taking that opportunity.

I’ve gone through some of the most unforgettable moments in my life, like shooting my first major concert (Lil Wayne) and meeting some of the most inspirational people through interviews, to almost getting run over by football players on the sidelines. I guess you never truly appreciate your job until it’s almost killed you…countless times.

But more than anything, I’ve made friends who have become my family. And I can’t sign off without spotlighting and thanking a few of them for all they’ve done for me.

First and foremost, to Devin Cochran, for always being my sounding board and biggest supporter in general. To Holly Duchmann, for guiding me through my first year and really showing me what the hell I was doing. To the dynamic duo, Kailey Broussard and Leah Cavalier, for always making production nights hilarious and being constantly wonderful hard workers. To former Sports Editor, Garrett Ohlmeyer, for being there while we figured out the sports covering thing together and texting me player numbers from the press box. To current sports editor Derek VanAllen, for always being there with a sassy remark to make me laugh, being such an amazing writer and just being my best friend in general. To George Clarke, my favorite “witch-burning” partner and columnist; thanks for bringing me to some sick venues and even sicker shows. To Julissa Lopez, for really helping me get through all those police reports. And to Erica Landreneau, for always bringing me along to her interviews because our schedules always were in perfect sync.

Of course, there are more incredible people who work with their entire heart to put the paper together, and I’m so lucky I’ve gotten to work with such a wonderfully diverse group of amazing people.

And it’s so hard to know this is my goodbye to all of them and all of you. But please know that I’m moving to Wyoming, to live and work my dream job in Yellowstone National Park. I’ll be writing, creating videos and most importantly, I’ll be taking pictures, using everything I have learned from the Vermilion every step of the way.

My main goal in life is to make all of you proud.

What I’m trying to say is this: I’m more thankful to the Vermilion for giving me all of the experiences it has than I have the words for. And I hope you’ve all enjoyed seeing my pictures as much as I’ve enjoyed taking them.

Thanks, everyone; it’s been amazing.

