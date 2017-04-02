The key to the future, we constantly hear, lies in STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. The arts and humanities are insulted with jokes how there’s no future majoring in them except for waiting tables or delivering pizza. However, they are critical in our development as people.

Organizations like the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities provide funding for American arts and culture. They help support working composers. They digitize aging documents to preserve them and fund museum exhibitions. They help keep the links to our creativity alive. How many children would lose their music and fine arts programs without this assistance? And we know students perform better in schools with arts programs, so why strip them of this benefit?

They’re called the “humanities” for a reason — they help us understand what it means to be human by exploring different beliefs, identities and perspectives. The “liberal arts” earned their name because scholars believed they were necessary to making people free — they were “liberated” through their education. Many of the same problems and questions we have today have been faced by others in our history. Exploring the liberal arts is a way to project ourselves into other people’s lives, understanding their perspective and questioning our own. Education shouldn’t just be about finding a future job or padding a résumé.

The arts and humanities allow a depth of understanding and flexibility of thought that is difficult to find elsewhere. Consider Secretary of Defense James Mattis – he’s an obsessive reader who assigns reading lists to his officers. Apple guru Steve Jobs was inspired by calligraphy classes in the aesthetics and design of his products. Richard Feynman painted and taught himself to play drums. What makes them so unique was not just their technical know-how, but the ability to understand unique angles to problems that they learned from humanities.

And the blunt truth, however cliché, is that there are some things science cannot determine. Science is wonderful at revealing what is, but it can’t tell us what should be. In philosophy, this is called the “is/ought paradox.” For example, ethical and political discussions revolve around discussions of value. What is the role of the individual within their part in the community? How should we distribute resources between the rich and the poor? These aren’t scientific topics.

Questions of value and worth aren’t scientific. Science can help you achieve goals, but not set them. If you believe, “The United States should use a single-payer health care system.” You can use economics and statistics and political science to determine the best way to implement the system. But a statement like, “Society should redistribute wealth to the poor?” is one about ethics. These are beliefs arrived at philosophically, not scientifically derived.

“Science vs. humanities” is not an either/or scenario. We don’t have to pick chemistry over literature or philosophy over statistics. Not only can it be both — it has to be both. One of my favorite quotes is Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “We have guided missiles and misguided men.” Science can and will give us both wonderful and destructive technologies, but it’s the humanities that give us the wisdom to use them properly.